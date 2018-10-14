PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion

Dublin actress Aisling Breen began performing at age 7 and never surrendered to the pressure to 'get a real job'. That's the kind of sass and confidence we love at Before Brunch, and it's exactly what Diet Coke's #BecauseICan campaign is all about. She currently stars in Tinder The Comedy at The Tivoli theatre, playing Shaz - a Tinderella on a mission to get her mate a plus one to a wedding.

We caught up with Aisling to chat Tinder in your 30s, what it's really like to be a Billie Barry kid, and the reality of committing to your passion - it's not all fun and games but for Aisling there was no other way.

