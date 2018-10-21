PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour

On this week's Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke, Lovin Group Deputy Editor Kiara Keane joins us to chat all things royal baby related. Having been a reporter for Harper's Bazaar, we put Kiara's encyclopedic knowledge of the royals to the test - talking timings, body language and name predictions.

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper. If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com