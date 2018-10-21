Podcasts

PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour

Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke is live now

Before Brunch Feat Image

On this week's Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke, Lovin Group Deputy Editor Kiara Keane joins us to chat all things royal baby related. Having been a reporter for Harper's Bazaar, we put Kiara's encyclopedic knowledge of the royals to the test - talking timings, body language and name predictions.

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper. If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
PODCAST: Best of Before Brunch - Our Favourite Stories So Far
PODCAST: Best of Before Brunch - Our Favourite Stories So Far
PODCAST: Our Ultimate 2018 Pop Culture Recommendations
PODCAST: Our Ultimate 2018 Pop Culture Recommendations
PODCAST: The Last Series of Big Brother and Private vs Public Selves
PODCAST: The Last Series of Big Brother and Private vs Public Selves
PODCAST: Rihanna, Tess Holliday And Diversity In Female Representation
PODCAST: Rihanna, Tess Holliday And Diversity In Female Representation
PODCAST: Dolores O' Riordan And Conversations About Death
PODCAST: Dolores O' Riordan And Conversations About Death
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
PODCAST: Gen Z Are Here To Save The World By Being Savvy Consumers
PODCAST: Gen Z Are Here To Save The World By Being Savvy Consumers
"The Crazy Stuff" That The Dubs Started Taking To Give Them The Extra Kick To Push On
"The Crazy Stuff" That The Dubs Started Taking To Give Them The Extra Kick To Push On
PODCAST: The Return of The Hills And The Reality TV Curse
PODCAST: The Return of The Hills And The Reality TV Curse
PODCAST: It's Time To Move On From The Rose Of Tralee
PODCAST: It's Time To Move On From The Rose Of Tralee
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
Dublin

PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown
Dublin

PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown
Top 15 Dublin Hotels Have Been Named By Condé Nast Traveller
Reviews

Top 15 Dublin Hotels Have Been Named By Condé Nast Traveller
Looks Like Second Croke Park Headline Gig 2019 Is About To Be Confirmed And It's A Big One
Entertainment

Looks Like Second Croke Park Headline Gig 2019 Is About To Be Confirmed And It's A Big One

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group