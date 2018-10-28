PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary

It’s almost Halloween and so we’re rolling out the scary movies, bingeing on dark series and ultimately viewing our screens from behind blankets with cushions pulled over our eyes.

In this week’s episode we talk about the success of The Haunting of Hill House and what it is that keeps us coming back for more and more.

Mike Flanagan's re-imagining of Shirley Jackson's 1959 gothic novel pulls the focus away from the house and onto the family. Every family has its own monsters - the real demons lie in unresolved trauma and we discuss the mechanisms Flanagan uses to deliver this message.

We also share all the details of our LIVE brunch with Diet Coke taking place next week in Cleaver East.

