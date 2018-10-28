Podcasts

PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary

Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke is live now

Before Brunch Feat Image

It’s almost Halloween and so we’re rolling out the scary movies, bingeing on dark series and ultimately viewing our screens from behind blankets with cushions pulled over our eyes.

In this week’s episode we talk about the success of The Haunting of Hill House and what it is that keeps us coming back for more and more.

Mike Flanagan's re-imagining of Shirley Jackson's 1959 gothic novel pulls the focus away from the house and onto the family. Every family has its own monsters - the real demons lie in unresolved trauma and we discuss the mechanisms Flanagan uses to deliver this message.

We also share all the details of our LIVE brunch with Diet Coke taking place next week in Cleaver East.

Before Brunch Podcast is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper. If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

The Haunting of Hill House and why it has gripped the scare-hungry masses. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary
PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary
PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
PODCAST: Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Tour
PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
PODCAST: Best of Before Brunch - Our Favourite Stories So Far
PODCAST: Best of Before Brunch - Our Favourite Stories So Far
PODCAST: Our Ultimate 2018 Pop Culture Recommendations
PODCAST: Our Ultimate 2018 Pop Culture Recommendations
PODCAST: The Last Series of Big Brother and Private vs Public Selves
PODCAST: The Last Series of Big Brother and Private vs Public Selves
PODCAST: Rihanna, Tess Holliday And Diversity In Female Representation
PODCAST: Rihanna, Tess Holliday And Diversity In Female Representation
PODCAST: Dolores O' Riordan And Conversations About Death
PODCAST: Dolores O' Riordan And Conversations About Death
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
PODCAST: Gen Z Are Here To Save The World By Being Savvy Consumers
PODCAST: Gen Z Are Here To Save The World By Being Savvy Consumers
"The Crazy Stuff" That The Dubs Started Taking To Give Them The Extra Kick To Push On
"The Crazy Stuff" That The Dubs Started Taking To Give Them The Extra Kick To Push On
PODCAST: The Return of The Hills And The Reality TV Curse
PODCAST: The Return of The Hills And The Reality TV Curse
PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary
Podcasts

PODCAST: The Haunting of Hill House and the Psychology Of Scary
The Sam Maguire Cup Was Stolen By 'Drunken Fans' During Dublin Team's New York Visit
News

The Sam Maguire Cup Was Stolen By 'Drunken Fans' During Dublin Team's New York Visit
The Dublin Weekend Bucket List - 30 Things Everybody Living Here Should Do Once
Feature

The Dublin Weekend Bucket List - 30 Things Everybody Living Here Should Do Once
The 10 Best Places To Get A Good Curry In Dublin
Best Of Dublin

The 10 Best Places To Get A Good Curry In Dublin

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
Sport

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group