PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .

This week's episode of Before Brunch with Diet Coke is live now

We’ve made a millionaire out of Gwyneth Paltrow and her vagina crystals.

Last week, The New York Times Magazine published a piece in which writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner spent time with the proclaimed woman of wellness. The result? Paltrow is perfect. He ex-husband and current fiancé eat clams together. Her kids practice their musical instruments without being told to. She can tipple with tobacco and not become addicted. She is flawless and you can be too thanks to Goop. Therein lies the problem - Paltrow’s life is her brand and she is selling it to all of us.

Also on this week's episode - a look at the Una Healy and Ben Foden split. The complexities of monogamy and the decision to leave someone who has cheated.

