Podcasts

PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .

This week's episode of Before Brunch with Diet Coke is live now

Before Brunch Feat Image

We’ve made a millionaire out of Gwyneth Paltrow and her vagina crystals.

Last week, The New York Times Magazine published a piece in which writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner spent time with the proclaimed woman of wellness. The result? Paltrow is perfect. He ex-husband and current fiancé eat clams together. Her kids practice their musical instruments without being told to. She can tipple with tobacco and not become addicted. She is flawless and you can be too thanks to Goop. Therein lies the problem - Paltrow’s life is her brand and she is selling it to all of us.

Also on this week's episode - a look at the Una Healy and Ben Foden split. The complexities of monogamy and the decision to leave someone who has cheated.

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper.

If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

Una Healy and deciding to leave someone who's cheating... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

podcasts irish podcasts
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .
PODCAST: Una Healy And The Decision To Leave Someone Who's Cheating .
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
PODCAST: The Joys of an "Unreliable Narrator" In Fiction
PODCAST: The Joys of an "Unreliable Narrator" In Fiction
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
What's On

The DSPCA Are Hosting Free Puppy Play Dates And We Can't Deal With The Cuteness
Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
Food and Drink

Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week
This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
Lifestyle

This Will Always Be My Favourite Cocktail Spot For Date Night
Temporary Morgues Planned For Papal Visit Due To Age Profile Of Attendees
Dublin

Temporary Morgues Planned For Papal Visit Due To Age Profile Of Attendees

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
Sponsored

Pregnant Women Can Now Wear Badges To Alert Passengers They'd Like To Sit Down On Irish Public Transport
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin
Lifestyle

PIC: Bus Driver Shouts The One Thing We'd All Love To Say To Spanish Students In Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group