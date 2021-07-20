Iconic Ranelagh pub is due to reopen after being closed since 2019!

By Fiona Frawley

July 20, 2021 at 5:24pm

Share:
Iconic Ranelagh pub is due to reopen after being closed since 2019!

The reopening of a beloved Dublin pub is always a good news story.

Which is why we're delighted to bring you the scoop on the Hill in Ranelagh, which will open its doors next Monday after being closed for over two years.

The Hill is a staple of the Dublin pub scene and the Ranelagh sky line, anyone who's taken the Luas green line knows its iconic neon sign well. The building itself originally opened in 1845 and has always been a well loved and longstanding part of the Dublin 6 community, with a number of proprietors taking it over and putting their stamp on it over the years.

The new owners have breathed some new life into the building but maintained a lot of its original character at the same time. Above the bar you'll find original gold mirrored plating  with one of the previous owners' names etched into its design, with original wood and brass fittings also in tact throughout. Most importantly, the cosy snug at the front of the bar remains in place for when the nights get a little bit cooler.

The Hill is set to reopen on Monday 26th pending the next government announcement on indoor hospitality, and we can't wait. You can expect coffees during the day, delish pints and carefully created cocktails for the evening and a comforting pub grub menu. There'll also be a rotating craft beer menu and a deadly selection of gins and whiskeys. Sure where else would you be going?

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: 4 places you can pick up a Biscoff Latte in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

There's a new pop up pub opening in Dublin 8 with all the trimmings

Here's where you can get a refreshing cocktail tower (!!) in Dublin as temperatures rise

How to win €600 taxi credit for you and a mate for Dublin’s sustainable green taxi

It's a sad day for Dublin as this beloved city centre cafe closes its doors after almost 40 years

You may also love

One of Dublin's favourite pubs reopened after 17 months!

Boozeshakes are a thing and here's where you can get one!

This healthy treats company has reinvented the (wagon) wheel for everyone's fave Dublin pub

Central Hotel refurb confirms closure of two of Dublin's most-loved bars

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.