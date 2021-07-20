Iconic Ranelagh pub is due to reopen after being closed since 2019!

The reopening of a beloved Dublin pub is always a good news story.

Which is why we're delighted to bring you the scoop on the Hill in Ranelagh, which will open its doors next Monday after being closed for over two years.

The Hill is a staple of the Dublin pub scene and the Ranelagh sky line, anyone who's taken the Luas green line knows its iconic neon sign well. The building itself originally opened in 1845 and has always been a well loved and longstanding part of the Dublin 6 community, with a number of proprietors taking it over and putting their stamp on it over the years.

The new owners have breathed some new life into the building but maintained a lot of its original character at the same time. Above the bar you'll find original gold mirrored plating with one of the previous owners' names etched into its design, with original wood and brass fittings also in tact throughout. Most importantly, the cosy snug at the front of the bar remains in place for when the nights get a little bit cooler.

The Hill is set to reopen on Monday 26th pending the next government announcement on indoor hospitality, and we can't wait. You can expect coffees during the day, delish pints and carefully created cocktails for the evening and a comforting pub grub menu. There'll also be a rotating craft beer menu and a deadly selection of gins and whiskeys. Sure where else would you be going?

