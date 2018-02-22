Quiz

QUIZ: Can You Name Every Junction On The M50?

How well do you know Dublin's most famous road?

Screen Shot 2018 02 22 At 17 39 51

You've probably spent hours on end sitting on it but how well have you been paying attention to the exits of the M50?

We've put together a quiz to test your knowledge with a couple of stipulations.

1) To avoid confusion, we've just chosen one area of Dublin for each exit (hint: for Junction 11, Tallaght will get you the points but Templeogue won't.)

2) We haven't included everything as some may not be classified as actual M50 junctions but all the answers match their number on the big blue signs above your head!

You have five minutes. Let us know how you get on...

READ NEXT: QUIZ: Can You Name Every Stop On The Expanded Luas Green Line?

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Quiz

Read More in Quiz
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Junction On The M50?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Junction On The M50?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Stop On The Expanded Luas Green Line?
QUIZ: Can You Name Every Stop On The Expanded Luas Green Line?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: We Give You The Dublin Place Name And You Give Us The District
QUIZ: We Give You The Dublin Place Name And You Give Us The District
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Price Of These Dublin Houses From Just One Picture?
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Price Of These Dublin Houses From Just One Picture?
QUIZ: The Whopper Dublin Facts Edition
QUIZ: The Whopper Dublin Facts Edition
QUIZ: We Bet You Can't Name The Ten Closest European Capitals To Dublin
QUIZ: We Bet You Can't Name The Ten Closest European Capitals To Dublin
One Of Dublin's Biggest Proposed Concerts Might Not Go Ahead In 2018
Lifestyle

One Of Dublin's Biggest Proposed Concerts Might Not Go Ahead In 2018
This Brand New Raglan Road House Has Us Wanting To Move In ASAP
Lifestyle

This Brand New Raglan Road House Has Us Wanting To Move In ASAP
Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Dublin

Dublin Man Admits To Doing Vicious Act On His Own Dog When It Misbehaves
Parts Of Dublin Are Without Water This Evening Due To A Burst Main
News

Parts Of Dublin Are Without Water This Evening Due To A Burst Main

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin