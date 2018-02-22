QUIZ: Can You Name Every Junction On The M50?

How well do you know Dublin's most famous road?

You've probably spent hours on end sitting on it but how well have you been paying attention to the exits of the M50?

We've put together a quiz to test your knowledge with a couple of stipulations.

1) To avoid confusion, we've just chosen one area of Dublin for each exit (hint: for Junction 11, Tallaght will get you the points but Templeogue won't.)

2) We haven't included everything as some may not be classified as actual M50 junctions but all the answers match their number on the big blue signs above your head!

You have five minutes. Let us know how you get on...

