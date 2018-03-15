Quiz

QUIZ: We Bet You Can't Name The Ten Closest European Capitals To Dublin

Anything over 7/10 is a cracking score here

Ireland is a little island in the middle of the Atlantic, detached from mainland Europe.

Happily, thanks to the likes of Ryanair and cheap flights, it still feels easily accessible and most of us have spent many happy summers checking our neighbouring countries.

Today, we wanted to test your geographical knowledge and see who can get 10/10 on our quiz about the 10 closest capital cities to Dublin. 

One small clue is that Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh have not been included.

You have three minutes and anything over 7/10 is seriously impressive here.

Your time starts... NOW.

