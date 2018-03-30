Lifestyle Food and Drink Quiz

Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Should Go For Brunch This Weekend

The toughest decision of the week just got easier

Pjimage 19

It's 10am on a Saturday and the only decision you should have to make is whether or not it's socially acceptable to wear sweatpants all day (hint: it is). 

What you don't want to be doing is trying to figure out where to go for brunch. 

Hmm-ing and haw-ing over the best meal of the weekend can cause more arguments than leaving the immersion on back home, so to save your relationships and make sure you don't end up wasting valuable time that could be spent eating pancakes, we've done the choosing for you. 

This nifty quiz will tell you where you should grab brunch in Dublin this weekend. 

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

