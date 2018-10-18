Foolproof Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients 1 Can of Pureed Pumpkin Mix

1 Can of Condensed Milk

175g Caster Sugar

2 Eggs and 1 Egg Yolk

1 Tsp Cinnamon

175g Plain Flour

Tart Cases

Pumpkin Pie is one of those things that is so associated with Christmas and Thanksgiving but that is rarely eaten or even seen in Ireland. It’s amazing the things American TV can do to one’s perception of the holiday season.

For these ones I used pre-made mini short crust tart cases which you can get in a lot of the big shops now. It makes things so much easier and you can just focus on getting a really good base made.

Instructions

Step 1

Open your pumpkin and pour it into a large bowl.

Step 2

Add in the condensed milk.

Step 3

Weigh in the sugar.

Step 4

Crack in the two eggs and one egg yolk, and then add in the cinnamon.

Step 5

Finally add in the flour.

Step 6

Now you just have to whisk everything together really well.

Step 7

Lay out your tart cases into a baking dish. There isn’t much rise out of this mix so you can fill the cases about three quarters full or a little more.

Step 8

When they are all done, place them in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for about twenty five minutes for small cases or forty five minutes for a full sized case.

Step 9

When they come out, dust with icing sugar and serve with some cream or vanilla ice cream.

So there you go, pick up a can of pumpkin puree on the way home and make these bad boys to celebrate Thanksgiving in style.