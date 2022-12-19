5 common mistakes to avoid when cooking your turkey this Christmas

Christmas dinner is the biggest meal of the year, and a lot can go wrong if you mess up the timing or ingredients. Not ideal when you’ve got a table full of hungry family members walking waiting at the table.



Christmas turkey is all about crisp, evenly cooked meat smothered in juices. But how exactly do you cook it? How do you know it’s cooked? And what the hell is basting? Here, we’ve pulled together the most common mistakes people make when roasting turkey and how to avoid them so that you’re left with perfectly roasted juicy meat that works for dinner and leftovers - because when you get it right, there will always be room for leftovers.



5. Size matters



First things first, you need to decide how many mouths you’re feeding at the table. Lidl’s Deluxe Fresh Irish Free-Range Whole Turkey (from €27.99) is available in two sizes: 4kg, which could generously feed about four to six people, or if you have a larger group, go for the 7kg bird. The 7kg option is also handy if you’re planning on using as many leftovers as possible to tide you over for festive meal planning during the week between Christmas and New Year. One thing to note is that larger turkeys take more time to cook and are more prone to drying out. So choose wisely. If you’re not too comfortable with carving up the turkey, you can opt for Lidl’s Fresh Irish Turkey Crown (from €21.99). It looks like a whole turkey, but the thigh and drumsticks have been removed, leaving you with two breasts that are generally easier to work with.



4. Don’t forget to brine