Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week

Lucky duckers...

Unless you've been living in a cave with your fingers in your ears and your eyes closed (and we'll assume you haven't), you'll be aware that it's Valentine's Day next Wednesday.

To celebrate, The Bull And Castle on Lord Edward Street is offering this delicious-looking new Valentine's cocktail for absolutely nothing next week.

However, there is one catch. You must be called Áine. Why? Because Áine is the Irish goddess of love, fertility and radiance, duh. 

So ladies (or, lads, who knows?) with this lucky monicker, you know where to go. The offer lasts from Tuesday February 13 to Sunday February 19. 

