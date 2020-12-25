DIY - 7 inventive recipes for hot festive drinks this Christmas

While most people focus on the food at Christmas time an important part of the mix are the drinks you have before, during and after all the feeding.
There's nothing like a spiked hot drink to warm the cockles after an incredibly tough year.
We've collected 7 of the best from bloggers around the world to give you a little extra inspiration and liven things up...
Mulled Apple Cider Sangria
Mulled Cider
Mulled Pineapple Cocktail
Mulled Red Wine With Bourbon
Egg Nog
Spiced White Hot Chocolate
Mulled White Wine