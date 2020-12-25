Close

DIY - 7 inventive recipes for hot festive drinks this Christmas

By lovindublin

December 25, 2020 at 11:10am

While most people focus on the food at Christmas time an important part of the mix are the drinks you have before, during and after all the feeding.

There's nothing like a spiked hot drink to warm the cockles after an incredibly tough year.

We've collected 7 of the best from bloggers around the world to give you a little extra inspiration and liven things up...

Mulled Apple Cider Sangria

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 28 37

Mulled Cider

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 30 20

Mulled Pineapple Cocktail

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 31 55

Mulled Red Wine With Bourbon

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 33 18

Egg Nog

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 33 55

Spiced White Hot Chocolate

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 35 28

Mulled White Wine

Full recipe here

Screen Shot 2015 12 16 At 11 22 18

 

