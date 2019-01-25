One Pot Veggie Chili With Espresso, Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate

Craving sweet and savoury? We've got you.

This chocolately Chile NO Carne is perfect if you fancy something hearty (and a little bit treaty).

It's super simple to make and will keep you satisfied so you won't be tempted to go back to the biscuit tin an hour later.

This recipe is part of my 12-week simple gym-free health challenge - find out more about that here!

Ingredients

● 2 chillies

● 4 sweet red peppers

● 1 tsp black pepper

● 1 tbsp cumin

● 1 tbsp coriander

● 1 tbsp smoked paprika

● 1 tbsp dried oregano

● 3 tbsp vegetable oil

● 1 family bag Quorn vegetarian mince

● 2 onions chopped

● 6 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 tbsp tomato purée

● 2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

● 1 tsp instant espresso powder

● 1 veg stock

● 2 bay leaves

● small stick of cinnamon

● 25g dark chocolate

● 400g can kidney beans

● 400g black beans

● 400g chick peas

● 2 x 400g tinned tomatoes

Method

- Roast red peppers under the grill till soft and blackened

- In a large pot fry soy mince with garlic and onion for 4 - 5 mins

- Reduce to a simmer

- Add two tins of tomatoes followed by the rest of the ingredients in the following order:

- Salt and pepper

- Chopped chilli pepper

- Cinnamon stick and two bay leaves

- Cumin / Coriander / Smoked paprika / Oregano

- Stir in 1/2 cup of peanut butter

- Mix in 1 tsp of Espresso powder

- ½ litre of water with veg stock

- Stir in tomato puree

- Add chocolate

- Slice roasted peppers and add to the pot

- Add Red kidney beans / Black beans / Chick peas

Taste the mix and add more cumin / coriander / chilli if desired.

Transfer the mix to an oven dish and roast at 150 degrees for 45 mins

Serve in a bowl and top with a sprinkle of grated cheese, a dollop of sour cream and fresh coriander.

Deeeeeee-lish.