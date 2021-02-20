These homemade Solero cocktails make it feel like summer

These homemade Solero cocktails are fairly easy to make and taste so good.

Summer is on its way, my friends. The glorious grand stretches have returned.

We're still in lockdown and let's be real, it's the pits. But it's the little things that brighten up our evenings.

I came across a few TikTok videos which gave me some fab cocktail idea. And one stuck out to me: Solero cocktails. Naturally, I had to try these at home. If I'm going to be sitting at home staring at the walls, I may as well have a tasty cocktail in hand, right?

I 10/10 recommend trying it yourself. It's so easy to make with very few ingredients needed. All you need is vodka, a pack of Solero ice creams, some frozen fruit (I went with mango and passionfruit), tropical juice and some lime zest. The TikTok video I came across also recommended adding Malibu, but I didn't want to end the night falling up the jaysus stairs.

I must admit, I didn't really measure anything out. I simply chopped up one Solero, added half a bag of the frozen fruit, half a carton of tropical juice, 1/4 naggin of vodka, lime zest and blended it up for about 30 seconds.

And the results were fairly delicious if I do say so myself. I used the below TikTok video for reference, so make sure to check it out!

Feature image via Ben Gallagher on TikTok.