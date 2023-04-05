RECIPE: This Chocolate Biscuit Cake will make saving your Easter Eggs worthwhile

No excuse for letting that Easter chocolate go to waste.

If you find yourself with a bit of this, bit of that after spending hours devouring chocolate on Easter Sunday, and you can't imagine eating anymore as is, then this is the recipe for you. Not only is it insanely delicious, it's pretty much idiot proof, and there's no baking involved for those of us with a tendency to accidentally light things on fire in the kitchen (I am those of us).

Lorna of Diced and Dished takes us through creating her Easter Layered Chocolate Biscuit Cake, which conveniently starts off with smashing up what eggs you have left (and get out any unexpressed frustration you're feeling following a day of family bonding).

Ingredients:

500g - Milk Chocolate

50g - Unsalted Butter

397g - Sweetened Condensed Milk

150g - Digestive Biscuits

350g - White Chocolate

225g - Mix Easter Sweets (Mini Eggs, Buttons, Smarties) + extra for the top

4 - Creme Eggs

Advertisement

Method:

1. Break the chocolate into a microwave safe bowl. Add butter and melt in either the microwave in 15 second bursts mixing between or place the bowl over a pot of boiling water.

2.

Add

the

sweetened

condensed

milk

and

very

gently

fold

in

until

80%

mixed

-

do

not

over

mix

here

as

the

mixture

can

split

and

cannot

be

brought

back

together

if

it

does.

3.

Break

the

digestive

biscuits

into

the

bowl

with

the

mixed

easter

sweets.

Fold

to

combine.

Advertisement

4.

Line

a

8x8

inch

tin.

Transfer

the

mix

to

the

tin

and

press

into

a

flat

layer.

Place

in

the

fridge

to

chill

for

30

minutes.

5.

While

the

base

is

chilling,

melt

the

white

chocolate

by

placing

the

bowl

over

a

pot

of

boiling

water.

Do

not

let

any

steam

get

to

the

chocolate

as

it

will

cause

it

to

seize

up.

Pour

this

over

the

base

and

spread

evenly.

Decorate

with

the

cream

eggs

and

extra

Easter

sweets.

And there you have it. Some stunning Easter treats that will extend beyond the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement

READ ON:

- 6 Dublin spots where you can get Hot Cross Buns over Easter

- Fia Café reopens in new location after closing 18 months ago

- 5 markets to check out in Dublin over April