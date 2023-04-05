RECIPE: This Chocolate Biscuit Cake will make saving your Easter Eggs worthwhile

No excuse for letting that Easter chocolate go to waste.
If you find yourself with a bit of this, bit of that after spending hours devouring chocolate on Easter Sunday, and you can't imagine eating anymore as is, then this is the recipe for you. Not only is it insanely delicious, it's pretty much idiot proof, and there's no baking involved for those of us with a tendency to accidentally light things on fire in the kitchen (I am those of us).
Lorna of Diced and Dished takes us through creating her Easter Layered Chocolate Biscuit Cake, which conveniently starts off with smashing up what eggs you have left (and get out any unexpressed frustration you're feeling following a day of family bonding).
Ingredients:
500g - Milk Chocolate
50g - Unsalted Butter
397g - Sweetened Condensed Milk
150g - Digestive Biscuits
350g - White Chocolate
225g - Mix Easter Sweets (Mini Eggs, Buttons, Smarties) + extra for the top
4 - Creme Eggs
Method:
1. Break the chocolate into a microwave safe bowl. Add butter and melt in either the microwave in 15 second bursts mixing between or place the bowl over a pot of boiling water.
2. Add the sweetened condensed milk and very gently fold in until 80% mixed - do not over mix here as the mixture can split and cannot be brought back together if it does.
3. Break the digestive biscuits into the bowl with the mixed easter sweets. Fold to combine.
4. Line a 8x8 inch tin. Transfer the mix to the tin and press into a flat layer. Place in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.
5. While the base is chilling, melt the white chocolate by placing the bowl over a pot of boiling water. Do not let any steam get to the chocolate as it will cause it to seize up. Pour this over the base and spread evenly. Decorate with the cream
eggs and extra Easter sweets.
And there you have it. Some stunning Easter treats that will extend beyond the bank holiday weekend.
