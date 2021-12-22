RECIPE: Here’s how to make Canapé Puffed Potatoes that might just steal the show this Christmas

Potatoes really are the gift that keeps on giving!

While we’ve all tried our hand at chips, wedges and roasties, there are a whole array of more elusive methods for preparing the tasty potato and we think we’ve found a new favourite.

Bord Bia and potato.ie are helping us discover just how versatile this vegetable is, with over 200 recipes on their mouth-watering website ranging from croquettes to this incredible canapé!

An ideal side for a family meal or the perfect snack to serve at this year’s Christmas gathering, grab some spuds and give these Canapé Puffed Potatoes a whirl...

Ingredients

2 large Rooster potatoes

45ml of egg white (1 large egg white)

55g of cornflour (5 tbsp)

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Fine sea salt

To serve: cream cheese or mayo, any herbs, paprika or crispy onions

Method

Preheat a deep fat fryer or a deep-frying pan on a high heat

Mix the egg whites and cornflour together to make a paste

Peel and slice potatoes with a mandolin or sharp knife

Lay the slices between cloths to dry them out

Once dry, brush each slice with the paste and lay one slice on top of another to create double the thickness, with the paste sandwiched between the two

Cut each double layer with a 5cm ring cutter or into squares with a sharp knife to create 20 in total and place the discs onto grease-proof paper

Fry the potato discs in hot oil for roughly 20 seconds, then flip them over and cook for another 20 seconds until golden brown and puffed up

Set aside on kitchen paper and season with fine salt

To serve, pierce the bottom of each canapé puffed potato using the tip of a sharp knife and pipe in the filling of your choice - we recommend mayo or cream cheese. Then, sprinkle the top of each canapé puffed potato with any herbs, paprika, crispy onions, more sea salt and enjoy!

