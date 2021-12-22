RECIPE: Here’s how to make Canapé Puffed Potatoes that might just steal the show this Christmas

By Lovin' Media

December 22, 2021 at 3:08pm

Sponsored

Share:

Potatoes really are the gift that keeps on giving!

While we’ve all tried our hand at chips, wedges and roasties, there are a whole array of more elusive methods for preparing the tasty potato and we think we’ve found a new favourite.

Bord Bia and potato.ie are helping us discover just how versatile this vegetable is, with over 200 recipes on their mouth-watering website ranging from croquettes to this incredible canapé!

An ideal side for a family meal or the perfect snack to serve at this year’s Christmas gathering, grab some spuds and give these Canapé Puffed Potatoes a whirl...

Ingredients

  • 2 large Rooster potatoes
  • 45ml of egg white (1 large egg white)
  • 55g of cornflour (5 tbsp)
  • Vegetable oil for deep frying
  • Fine sea salt
  • To serve: cream cheese or mayo, any herbs, paprika or crispy onions

Method

  • Preheat a deep fat fryer or a deep-frying pan on a high heat
  • Mix the egg whites and cornflour together to make a paste
  • Peel and slice potatoes with a mandolin or sharp knife
  • Lay the slices between cloths to dry them out
  • Once dry, brush each slice with the paste and lay one slice on top of another to create double the thickness, with the paste sandwiched between the two
  • Cut each double layer with a 5cm ring cutter or into squares with a sharp knife to create 20 in total and place the discs onto grease-proof paper
  • Fry the potato discs in hot oil for roughly 20 seconds, then flip them over and cook for another 20 seconds until golden brown and puffed up
  • Set aside on kitchen paper and season with fine salt
  • To serve, pierce the bottom of each canapé puffed potato using the tip of a sharp knife and pipe in the filling of your choice - we recommend mayo or cream cheese. Then, sprinkle the top of each canapé puffed potato with any herbs, paprika, crispy onions, more sea salt and enjoy!

Visit potato.ie for all the inspiration you could need.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

RECIPE: These Festive Potato Blinis will help make your Christmas dinner party one to remember

Michael's to open second restaurant in south side location

Sandyford to welcome fifth branch of this much loved Persian restaurant

Popular Howth coffee haven opens new branch on Drury Street!

You may also love

RECIPE: These Festive Potato Blinis will help make your Christmas dinner party one to remember

RECIPE: Here’s how to make these delicious Million Layer Potatoes

8 foolproof steps to baking a delicious Pumpkin Pie

These slow roasted pork belly strips are like sex on a plate

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.