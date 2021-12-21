RECIPE: Here’s how to make these delicious Million Layer Potatoes

The perfect accompaniment to any Christmas dinner!

A true staple of the Irish diet has got to be the tasty potato and no matter what way it’s served up - mashed, roasted, fried, baked - we’ll devour it in an instant.

The most versatile vegetable there is, you can switch it up from chips or champ to gratin or laden with gravy.

While Bord Bia and potato.ie (try scrolling through their website without drooling, it’s impossible) have shown us hundreds of different ways to cook up a storm using potatoes. Our new favourite way to savour some spuds is the simple yet sophisticated Million Layer Potato.

If you want to try your hand at something new, this is the recipe for you. The best part? You only need three ingredients!

Ingredients

  • 2Kg large Rooster potatoes washed
  • Vegetable oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Serving suggestions: garlic mayo and paprika

Method

  • With a mandolin, thinly slice potatoes (1-3mm)
  • Stack the potatoes back to their original shape, pressing down gently to keep the potato together
  • Gently cut the stacks into straight-line shapes, square, rectangular or circular
  • Fry the potato stacks in medium-high heat with hot oil for 4-5 minutes, then increase the heat to high and fry until golden and crispy
  • Place the crispy Million Layer Potato on a kitchen paper towel to drain the excess oil
  • Serve with your favourite sauce and enjoy! We recommend a dollop of garlic mayo and a sprinkling of paprika, sea salt and pepper to make the perfect bite.

Visit potato.ie for all the inspiration, you could need.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
