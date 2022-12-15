RECIPE: Make Rachel Hornibrook's tasty parmesan crusted Brussels sprouts in 5 easy steps

Give the classic Christmas vegetable a new lease of life with this easy-to-make recipe.

With Christmas day just a few short weeks away, we're all eagerly awaiting the big festive feast that comes with this time of year.

There are a lot of tasty Christmas staples that are widely beloved - turkey and ham, stuffing and gravy, to name a few. But a traditional festive feast wouldn't be complete without one Christmas staple - Brussels sprouts.

You might think you've tried everything when it comes to making Brussels sprouts that little bit more flavoursome but with this tasty new recipe, we might be about to change that...

Bord Bia has teamed up with food blogger Rachel Hornibrook for their new Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables campaign. The campaign aims to promote veg that's fresh, locally grown, in-season and packed with dietary benefits, with some new and exciting recipes that give a new lease of life to our everyday veg.

With that in mind, Rachel has created a tasty Parmesan Crusted Brussels sprouts recipe, to help you make the most out of this traditional festive dish this Christmas.

In the recipe below, Rachel has given the classic veg a new twist, helping you get all the tasty nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts with a new and exciting taste. She uses parmesan, chilli flakes and honey to make a great Christmas side dish that serves up to 6 people, ready to enjoy in just 20 minutes.

Served alongside turkey, ham or other delicious Christmas vegetables such as carrots, cauliflower or roast and croquette potatoes, it's a tasty new way to enjoy Brussel sprouts this year.

You can follow along with her method below but first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients:

500g Brussels sprouts

40g butter, melted

50g parmesan cheese

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp oil

Salt & pepper

When you've got all your ingredients in order, you're just 5 simple steps away from enjoying your tasty dish:

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Prepare your Brussels sprouts by washing and cutting them in half.

Step 2:

Add the melted butter to a large bowl along with the chilli flakes, garlic, honey, salt and pepper. Add 30g of the parmesan and mix well. Add the prepared Brussels sprouts to the melted-butter mix, and mix again.

Step 3:

Spread the oil evenly onto the lined baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining parmesan evenly over the lined and oiled baking dish. This will give the parmesan crust.

Step 4:

Add the Brussels sprouts cut side down, onto the parmesan. Roast in the oven for approximately 20 minutes.

Step 5:

Serve and enjoy!

Life is Better with Fruit & Vegetables is a three-year EU and industry funded campaign, implemented by Bord Bia. Full details of the campaign are available at fruitnveg.ie and the @lifeisbetter.ie accounts on Instagram and Facebook.