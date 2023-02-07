RECIPE: This 5-step vegan Breadless Aubergine Sandwich is a stunner for lunchtimes

Quick, simple and 100% vegan!

Like many who took on Veganuary before us, the start of February presents us with a new challenge - can I keep up my plant-based diet long-term?

If you found a month without meat or dairy very challenging, the notion of continuing it long-term can be a bit daunting. But if a full-time vegan diet seems to like too big of a step to take, the key to success is surely setting smaller, more manageable goals - like swapping in some plant-based, dairy-free alternatives over time.

With that in mind, we've put together an easy-to-make Breadless Aubergine Sandwich that's ideal for giving your homemade lunch a vegan twist. The key ingredient in this simple recipe is Philadelphia Plant Based - a dairy-free alternative that packs extra taste and flavour into any meal, without breaking your vegan pact.

Made from almonds and oats, Philadelphia Plant Based has the same fresh creamy taste and easy-to-spread texture as Philadelphia Original, but it's entirely vegan. A really versatile and low-cost way to make all our go-to recipes plant-based, it can be enjoyed melted on your morning toast, spread on crackers as a quick midday snack or baked into a tasty cheesecake dessert. Essentially, you can enjoy all the lovely perks of a plant-based diet, without parting ways with your favourite creamy spread.

To show just how handy an ingredient like this can be when giving a vegan meal a bit of extra flavour, take a few minutes to prep this quick and tasty Aubergine Sandwich at home. First things first, here are the ingredients you'll need:

Ingredients:

1 x large aubergine, cut into 8 equal slices

1 tbsp olive oil, extra virgin

180 g Plant Based Philadelphia

1 x small bunch of rocket, rinsed and patted dry

10 x yellow bell pepper strips

10 x red bell pepper strips

1 x red onion, thinly sliced

4 x ripe tomatoes slices

2 tbsp mixed herbs, dried

Salt and pepper to taste

A sprig of fresh rosemary

Now that you've stocked up on all the ingredients you'll need, you're just a few simple steps away from enjoying a delicious plant-based lunch:

Step 1: Sprinkle salt on both sides of the aubergine slices and place on paper towels. This will draw out the water. After 15 minutes, pat dry the aubergine. Brush aubergine with 1 tbsp of olive oil and sprinkle both sides with herbs, salt and pepper.

Step 2: On a hot grill pan, add 1 tbsp olive oil. Grill aubergine slices for about 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from pan.

Step 3: After the aubergine slices have cooled down a bit, spread them with Plant Based Philadelphia.

Step 4: Layer the veggies, starting with the rocket and ending with the tomato. Place another piece of aubergine on top, Philadelphia side down, and gently press the sandwich together.

Step 5: Pin the sandwiches together with a rosemary stick and serve immediately.

Check out more Philadelphia recipes at https://www.philadelphia.ie/recipes