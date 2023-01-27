This TikTok viral French Onion pasta will have you eating nothing else

Oui oui.

We've all been sucked in by a pasta recipe or two on TikTok, generally because they're covered in cheese and also because they're super easy to make. There's been the famous Gigi Hadid pasta, the feta pasta, and now we present the one-pot French onion pasta that's gone super viral on the app.

Courtesy of Chan or @life_of_foods as she's known on TikTok, we have been introduced to the French Onion one-pot pasta. It's essentially the classic soup, but with a helping of pasta (which we're totally here for).

This browser does not support the video element.

Intrigued? There's only one real way to test it out for yourself.

Advertisement

Ingredients:

3 ½ tbsp Butter (2 ½ tbsp for caramelising onion and 1 tbsp to sauté mushrooms)

2 Medium White Onion

60ml Sherry

120ml White Wine (dry)

5 sprigs Fresh Thyme

2 Garlic Cloves (Crushed)

200g Cremini Mushrooms (sautéed)

Salt and Pepper to taste

310g Rigatoni (uncooked)

950ml Beef Stock or Broth

120ml Worcestershire Sauce

100g Parmesan Cheese freshly grated, more to serve

60ml Cream

60ml Milk

Method:

Melt 4 tbsp butter in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Thinly slice onion and add to dutch oven. Season with a generous pinch of salt. Stir then cover and cook for 5 minutes. Remove lid, turn heat to medium low, and cook for about 20 minutes until onions are very caramelised. Stir occasionally. Cut cremini mushrooms into ¼ inch slices, add 1 tbsp butter into a skillet and once melted sauté for 5 minutes. Add in the crushed garlic, stir, and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Pour in sherry and wine. Deglaze by scraping up the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add uncooked rigatoni then pour in beef broth and Worcestershire Sauce. Bring to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is al dente. While pasta is cooking, cut cremini mushrooms into ¼ inch slices, add 1 tbsp butter into a skillet and once melted sauté for 5 minutes. Add in the crushed garlic, stir, and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Turn off heat. Discard thyme sprigs. Stir in mushrooms and freshly grated parmesan cheese, milk and cream then stir until well combined. Serve immediately. Serve with additional parmesan cheese.

Advertisement

Catch us making this every day of the week from this point onwards.

Header image via TikTok/carolbeecooks & /life_of_foods

READ ON: You can now get the viral Logan Paul drink at this Dublin 6 spot