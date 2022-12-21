WATCH: Here are two deliciously festive cocktail recipes to try at home this Christmas

Looking for some Christmas cocktail recipes? These two festive serves are so easy to make and so, so tasty...

'Tis the season of festive nights out, work parties and Christmas catch-ups, meaning there's sure to be a few cocktail-worthy occasions in your calendar this December.

And a night-in is no exception! The right festive serve is key for toasting to the season that's in it, whether you're celebrating at home with family or having a few pals around before you go your separate ways for Christmas.

If you need some Christmas cocktail inspo, Bacardí has put together two delicious festive recipes that are so simple to whip up this Christmas.

Below, you'll find some step-by-step tutorials for prepping a Spi-icey Gingerbread Daquiri and a Fizz the Season, two rum-based cocktails that are so simple to make but really pack a punch when it comes to festive flavours.

These recipes use Bacardí Spiced Rum and Bacardí Carta Blanca as the hero ingredients, two great-tasting rums that make the perfect base for a festive cocktail. Bacardi's full range also includes Coconut and Raspberry flavoured options, two tasty options that also blend perfectly with a flavoursome Christmas cocktail.

With that in mind, here are two simple cocktail recipes to try your hand at this Christmas...

Advertisement

Spi-Icey Gingerbread Daquiri

You'll need...

50 ml Bacardí Spiced

25 ml Lime Juice

15 ml Gingerbread Syrup

Method:

Add the Bacardí Spiced, Lime Juice and Gingerbread Syrup into the shaker. Add ice and shake.

Strain the mixture and pour it into a glass with ice.

Garnish with a Gingerbread man, serve and enjoy!

Follow along with the recipe video below...

Advertisement

Fizz the Season

You'll need...

30ml Bacardí Carta Blanca

Carta Blanca 25ml Martini Fiero

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar syrup

Top with San Pellegrino – pomegranate

Method:

Add Bacardí Carta Blanca, Martini Fiero, fresh lemon juice, sugar syrup and cubed ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake well

Carta Blanca, Martini Fiero, fresh lemon juice, sugar syrup and cubed ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake well Strain the mixture into a large wine glass filled with ice. Top with San Pellegrino Pomegranate.

Garnish with an orange wedge, serve and enjoy!

Advertisement

To make the sugar syrup:

Dissolve 300g caster sugar in 150ml water over a low heat.

Leave to cool and bottle for future use in cocktails. Store in the fridge.

You'll find a step-by-step guide for this recipe in the video below...

For online tutorials on how to create the perfect serve for Bacardí, visit www.bacardi.com

Please drink responsibly