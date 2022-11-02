WATCH: How to make authentic Mexican Molletes for Day of the Dead Celebrations with Cholula® Hot Sauce

No Day of the Dead celebration would be complete without some authentic, and more importantly, spicy Mexican food, and these molletes are just the ticket.

November 2nd marks Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday that remembers friends and family members that have passed on. Day of the Dead is not a day for sadness however; instead it embraces the return of those that have died in festive celebration. It is a day of energy, to get together with your favourite people, to truly celebrate your loved ones, and what's the best way to celebrate any occasion? With food of course.

If you're looking to put together a delicious brunch to honour Day of the Dead this year, then you just have to make some spicy molletes to go with your spread. What are molletes you ask? Molletes are a kind of open sandwich, traditionally made with refried beans and lots of melted cheese. So essentially spicy beans on toast, which already sounds heavenly, and to top it off, they are quick and easy, only taking 15 minutes to prepare! If you fancy turning up the heat on this dish more, we've got just the thing.

You can follow along step by step with Lily Ramirez, who adds some of her favourite Cholula Original Hot Sauce to the recipe. Cholula is the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce Brand in the world, an essential ingredient to include in any authentic Mexican dish. Cholula Hot Sauce is a blend of native árbol and piquín peppers with an array of regional spices, created from a generation's old recipe, making it the perfect accompaniment to your molletes. Cholula is a truly a kitchen cupboard staple, pairing beautifully with any dish you can think of - huevos rancheros, tangy burritos, piquant quesadillas - the go-to choice for when you want to elevate a meal from standard to fiesty.

If you prefer a warm smokey flavour, opt for Cholula Chipotle House Sauce, which pairs beautifully with the smokiness of chorizo that Lily uses for her molletes. Whatever your Cholula of choice, it's guaranteed to bring heat, flavour, and a lot of fun to your Day of the Dead brunch.

This is what you're going to need to pick up for your muy caliente molletes.

Ingredients:

2 Thick Slices White Bread (Lily uses Sourdough Baguette here)

4 Tbsp Refried Beans

1/4 Red Onion, Diced

1 Ripe Tomato, Diced

4-6 Slices Chorizo

30g Cheddar Cheese, Grated (or Mozzarella, if you'd prefer)

Cholula Original Hot Sauce or Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce (as much as you can handle)

Method:

Step 1: Preheat the grill to 200 degrees and heat the beans in the microwave or in a pan for 2 or 3 minutes, as you want them piping hot.

Step 2: Toast the two slices of bread and place them on a baking tray.

Step 3: Spread two generous spoonfuls of hot refried beans on each slice of toasted bread, top with the cheese and the chorizo slices and put then under the grill for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the chorizo is nice and crispy.

Step 4: While the Molletes cook, make a quick Pico de Gallo salsa by finely chopping 1 fresh tomato, 1/4 of a red onion and mix together in a bowl.

Step 5: When the cheese is bubbling and has melted, remove the Molletes from the oven.

Step 6: Spoon your Pico de Gallo salsa onto the Molletes.

Step 7: Top with Cholula Original Hot Sauce or if you're looking for something a little smokier, Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce, for even more scrumptious spiciness (if you dare). What was created as a condiment works incredibly as an ingredient too, adding that unique smokey flavour that will have everyone raving about your molletes and in the festive spirit, ready to commemorate and celebrate Day of the Dead.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lovindublin/video/7161379807383620869?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7159545065743517190

So there you have it. A delicious dish to go with your Day of the Dead celebrations; we guarantee that no one will be able to quit talking about your molletes, particularly with the vibrant addition of Cholula Original Hot Sauce and Cholula Chipotle. Why not pick up one of each? Give your guests the choice of that original peppery flavour, or the smoky chipotle variation. Cholula will be a great kitchen companion long past your Day of the Dead festivities.

Thankfully you can find Cholula at all good food stores nationwide.