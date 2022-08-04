WATCH: How to make these simple and delicious Mexican dishes in 3 easy steps with Cholula® Hot Sauce

If you want to pull out all the stops for your next party or summer BBQ, try these unique and spicy snack recipes.

Tired of prepping the same light bites and nibbles every time you have friends or family over? Looking for some recipe inspiration? It might be time to try something new.

If you're a fan of delicious dishes that are full of flavour and super easy to prepare, we've got two recipes that are sure to impress your guests - a spicy Prawn Ceviche and flavoursome Adobo Potatoes.

The secret ingredient that brings the wow factor to both dishes is Cholula - the iconic Mexican hot sauce, beloved in Mexico for generations. Cholula brings dishes to life with its unique blend of árbol and piquin peppers, which add warmth and depth of flavour to any meal. This versatile hot sauce is just as great as a condiment as it is as an ingredient.

To put it to the test, we couldn't think of anyone better to ask than chef Lily Ramirez, of Picado Mexican Pantry in Dublin 8, and the results didn't disappoint!

Cholula Prawn Ceviche

First up is a Cholula Prawn Ceviche - refreshing and flavourful, with just the right amount of heat. Serve with tortilla chips or tostadas, and pair with a chilled white (we recommend Reisling or Albarino) or a light lager.

To prep this tasty snack, you'll need:

250g raw prawns, shelled & deveined

100 mls freshly squeezed lime juice

1 plum tomato, finely diced

50g cucumber, finely diced

¼ red onion, finely diced

2-3tbsp Cholula Hot Sauce Original

1 jalapeno pepper, finely diced

¼ tsp Mexican oregano, chopped

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Sea salt flakes to taste

Tortilla chips (for serving)

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're just three simple steps away from enjoying this delicious dish...

Step 1: Slice the prawns lengthwise so that they are two halves. Then slice them again into small bitesize pieces (about 7 or 8 pieces per prawn, depending on their size). Put the prawns into a glass bowl and pour the lime juice over them. Mix well, making sure all the prawn pieces are covered with lime juice. Cover the bowl and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 2: While the prawns marinade, chop the rest of the ingredients. After 30 minutes, the prawns should have turned a nice shade of pink. Remove from the fridge and drain the juice of the prawns, making sure to keep about half of the juice. Add the chopped ingredients to the bowl with the prawns, splash on the Cholula and mix well.

Step 3: Once everything is combined, pour the juice you had set aside back into the bowl and mix (this will help bind the ingredients). Season and enjoy cold with some tortilla chips.

You can follow along with Lily as she preps this mouth-watering ceviche in the video below...

Cholula Adobo Potatoes

Next up is Cholula® Adobo Potatoes, perfect as a snack, appetizer or side at any party or BBQ. Tasty on their own and even tastier with an ice-cold beer.

Here's what you'll need...

500g baby potatoes, washed

5 De árbol chillies

3-4 tbsp Cholula® Hot Sauce Original

3 garlic cloves

100ml lime juice

1 chicken stock cube

½ tsp sea salt flakes

25g butter

Here's what you need to do...

Step 1: Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover them with water. Bring to boil and then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes, or until they are cooked fully. Drain and rinse in cold water.

Step 2: Cut the potatoes in half (this will help them absorb the spicy sauce better). Toast the de árbol chillies in a dry frying pan over medium-high heat for one minute. Transfer the chillies to a blender, adding in the Cholula, garlic, lime juice, stock cube and salt. Blend until you have a smooth sauce.

Step 3: Heat the butter in a large, non-stick pan at medium-high heat. Add the potatoes and fry for 2 minutes. Pour the sauce and cook for 3 further minutes, stirring gently so that the potatoes are coated with this deliciously spicy mix. Season with sea salt flakes and serve them hot.

Cholula®, the #1 Mexican hot sauce brand in the world, can now be purchased at Tesco and SuperValu, Picado Mexican Pantry and select speciality stores.