WATCH: Learn how to make these spicy Chicken Gyros in 4 simple steps

Yummm...

Looking for a quick and tasty mid-week dinner? This spicy Chicken Gyros recipe is so quick and easy to make, but so tasty.

Made with spicy marinated chicken, tangy Tzatziki sauce and fresh veg, this simple dish is packed with amazing flavour and takes just 30 minutes to prep and cook.

The key ingredient that makes this recipe so tasty is Schwartz seasoning. If you're low on cash and time, Schwartz seasoning is the perfect hassle-free way to spice up any meal, quickly and easily. Whether you're a novice or a skilled chef, their huge range of spices and seasoning helps you add extra flavour and taste to any dish, without racking up any extra costs or prep time.

It's the perfect solution for anyone looking to spend as little time as possible in the kitchen, without compromising on great-tasting food.

Schwartz has loads of tasty recipe inspo for you to choose from right here, but we're sure this Chicken Gyros dish is going to become one of your go-to mid-week dinners.

You can watch the full recipe in the video below but, first things first, here are the ingredients you'll need...

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Schwartz Kebab Seasoning

175 millilitres (6 ounces) Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon oil

2 chicken breasts, butterflied

1/2 cucumber, seeds removed and grated

1 garlic clove, crushed

1/2 teaspoon Mint Herb

2 thick wraps

Handful of lettuce, shredded.

1/4 red onion, sliced

1 tomato, sliced

50 grams (2 ounces) feta, crumbled

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're just a few short steps away from enjoying this tasty mid-week meal...

Step 1:

Pre-heat the oven to 220°C or Gas Mark 7. Mix the chicken with the Greek yoghurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon and Schwartz Kebab Seasoning. Place onto a non-stick baking tray and cook for 15 mins, or until cooked through and slightly browned.

Step 2:

Chop up your piper potatoes and place on a tray. Drizzle with olive oil, Schwartz Chip Seasoning and cook until crispy. While these are cooking, make the Tzatziki sauce by squeezing any excess liquid from the cucumber and combining with the remaining yoghurt, garlic, and mint.

Step 3:

Heat the wraps for a few seconds in the oven or under the grill then spread with the Tzatziki, adding the lettuce, onion and tomato. Layer the chicken and chips on top.

Step 4:

Serve and enjoy!

Follow along with the full recipe in the clip below...

