WATCH: This tasty burger spot has just launched a brand-new live music series

If you like the sound of tasty burgers, incredible cocktails and stellar live music performances, we've got just the spot for you...

Good news for burger lovers, cocktail enthusiasts and live music fans! Gourmet Burger Kitchen is taking its midweek dining experience to the next level with a brand-new series of weekly live music performances.

Plug and Play at GBK is an eight-week live music series, taking place upstairs at the beloved South William Street diner.

Supported by the Department of Tourism's Night-Time Economy Support Scheme, Plug and Play at GBK will feature a stellar line-up of local Dublin musicians and artists, all in the relaxed surrounds of GBK's stunning city-centre restaurant.

Along with this immersive live music experience, you've also got a huge menu of tasty burger dishes to choose from on your visit. From beef and chicken burger creations to top-class vegan and veggie options, even the pickiest of eaters are sure to find something on GBK's mouth-watering evening menu.

Pair that with a huge selection of cocktails, including an Espresso Martini, Margarita and a Pornstar Martini, and it really is the perfect option for anyone looking to indulge in some delicious grub and catch a couple of live music performances at the same time.

While Plug and Play at GBK are exclusive to GBK's South William Street branch, you can still enjoy their mouth-watering menu at their four other restaurants - South Anne Street, Temple Bar, Liffey Valley and Dundrum Town.

You can check out Plug and Play at GBK every Tuesday and Thursday evening until the end of October, from 7pm.

Want a sneak peek ahead of your visit? Lovin's very own Cassie Stokes stopped by Plug and Play at GBK recently, to check out their tasty burger menu and incredible live music set for herself.

Check it out below...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin)

Plug and Play at GBK runs every Tuesday & Thursday this October from 7pm at Gourmet Burger Kitchen on South William Street.