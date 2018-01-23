This Incredible Spot Is By Far My Favourite Cafe In Dublin

"I wanted to run out on to the road and tell people to come try it"

Sometimes you walk into restaurants, cafes and bars and just fall in love immediately. That happened me with Fia.

Truth be told, I knew I'd adore it quite simply by seeing its Instagram feed since it opened in Rathgar. A simple photo tells you so much about a cafe or restaurant and anytime I saw their food tagged on #lovindublin, I'd make a mental note with myself to head over.

The place is small and only seats about 25 at an absolute push. It sits on a quiet road between Rathmines and Rathgar village, which are both packed with restaurants and cafes so the positioning is bang on.

Add in the huge houses and wealthy residents living locally and it is a recipe for success.

If the cafe is physically small, then the menu is smaller again. Three breakfast dishes and three lunch dishes.

I know that would put plenty of people off, given that we live in a city where some places offer eight different types of Eggs Benedict alone.

Sometimes though, when it comes to food, less is more.

I went for the eggs and greens, which featured...

Olive Oil Scrambled Eggs + Organic Seasonal Greens on Toast w/ Garlic + Lemon Yoghurt + Sesame Salt

I paid extra to add in chorizo, black pudding and very randomly... sauerkraut. There was absolutely no need for all the extras but it was 11 o'clock and I'd been up since 6am and skipped breakfast.

'Fuck it, you only live once,' I thought to myself.

The dish came with gorgeous kale and was an absolute triumph. So good, in fact, I want to run out onto the Rathgar Road, punch the air and tell people to get out of their cars and come try it.

I thought back to the tiny menu as I looked at all the happy faces and marvelled at a chef with such bravery and complete conviction in their own ability to offer up so little choice but deliver such outstanding quality.

The buzz in the cafe is absolutely perfect. It reminded me of Melbourne (where they have the most amazing cafe culture, similar to the one Dublin is quickly cultivating) as I sat there drinking an outstanding brew.

I finished with a big slice of cake. Not because I was still hungry but mostly because I just didn't want the experience to end. The cake, just like the service and staff, was absolutely top notch.

I still have a huge amount of time for 3fe and Two Boys Brew, two of the very best cafes serving food in Dublin. Fia is right up there with them in every single respect. I couldn't really split the three in terms of food, coffee and service.

As of today though, I will say that Fia is my marginal favourite. I'm already planning my next 10 visits in my head.

