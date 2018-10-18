This Popular Neighbourhood Restaurant Has A Brand New City Centre Home And It's Better Than Ever

Tucked away on Golden Lane just around the corner from South Great George’s Street is Feast, a Dun Laoghaire favourite that’s found itself a brand new city centre home.

Two years ago we told you about the arrival of the neighbourhood restaurant and it’s been such a success that they’ve now outgrown their original premises and moved into a spacious new 70-seater place.

Feast has already gained high praise from the Michelin Guide, who wrote that their dishes “burst with colour and flavour” and they were also named one of The Irish Times’ 100 Best Restaurants.

And after all that hype, their food did not disappoint. We decided to stop in on a Wednesday evening to suss out their new offering after work (and a quick peruse along Grafton Street).

They’ve maintained their original vibrancy and charm while expanding into a bigger space, which includes their velvet chairs and quirky artwork on the walls.

As well as bringing their slick décor, the restaurant has also held onto their original kitchen team – meaning you can expect the same delicious fare as ever.

We were seated at a cute little booth tucked away behind the bar, with a perfect view of the restaurant and their extensive wine selection.

The menu is made up of fresh, seasonal Irish ingredients with an international twist.

To start, we went for the fried pork belly with pineapple, ham sauce and caramelised onion pancake along with scallops with chorizo roasted carrots, raising puree and yoghurt.

The pork belly was truly melt in your mouth material and the scallops tasted so fresh – we were off to a great start with these two.

After much indecision over our mains, we picked the cod with coconut curry (a perfect pairing, FYI), spicy granola, grilled york and basil buttermilk as well as the lamb shoulder with minestrone and rosemary oil – a creative twist on two classic dishes that really worked well.

Of course, we couldn't leave without taking a peek at the dessert menu and settled on sharing the absolutely divine dark chocolate cremeux, salted popcorn caramel and crunchy peanuts. Make sure you save some room for this salty-sweet dessert of dreams.

The prices are reasonable considering it’s a Michelin-recommended restaurant in town – they do a €24 two-course set menu on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. You can also opt for three courses at €28.

If you're in the mood for something a little more low-key, their weekend brunch menu looks equally delicious too – think decadent striploin steak with smoked cheese potato bread and classics like poached eggs on sourdough. (Although the buttermilk fried chicken on pancakes with chilli and maple syrup is definitely next on my list...)

Following on from their Dun Laoghaire success, it looks like it's only a matter of time before they follow suit here.

