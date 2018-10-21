Top 15 Dublin Hotels Have Been Named By Condé Nast Traveller

But, the award winning magazine described one as the best hotel in Dublin, hands down...

Condé Nast Traveller has revealed the top 15 hotels in Dublin and it's great to see the capital hotels get the seal of approval

Its magazine is notorious for Award-winning features, destination guides, and the most beautiful travel photography, for people who love seeing the world.

They say that: "When it comes to hotels, Dublin plays to its strengths—expect plenty of classic Georgian architecture mixed with cool design and functionality, and no matter where it falls on that spectrum, you'll find charm in spades. Here are our picks for the best places to stay in Dublin, with a range of picks to suit your needs."

Here's the hotels they picked:

The Alex Hotel

"The hotel nods to its history through design details like a ticker sign above the elevators and leather luggage straps affixed to wardrobe drawers. The rooms at The Alex have an endearingly chic vibe."

The Marker Hotel

"A sleek geometric building in the middle of Grand Canal Square, is the district’s unofficial landmark. There’s a hip vibe throughout, from the light-filled lobby to the bedrooms bursting with pops of color."

Number 31

"Its legendary breakfast, which frequently wins awards, is served family-style at a communal table and consists of fresh breads (including a to-die-for cranberry-orange nut loaf) and preserves, plus cooked-to-order classics like eggs Benedict. This is the best boutique hotel in Dublin, hands down."

The Westbury

"Upstairs, the rooms and suites are light-filled and tranquil, with large bathtubs and Irish art. You’ll feel a strong, welcoming vibe at every turn—the staff here is endearingly helpful.

Generator Dublin

"Situated beside the Jameson Distillery (and its striking red-brick tower), the hostel has a hugely social bar that spans the breadth of the building, with whiskey-bottle chandeliers and giant murals. Young and fun, with a party-like atmosphere, this hostel offers remarkable quality and stylishness for the price."

The Cliff Townhouse



"The seafood served in the beautiful dining room is some of the best in town, and the marble-topped Oyster and Champagne Bar is the perfect spot for knocking back a half-dozen oysters and a screaming-cold glass of bubbly."

Iveagh Garden Hotel

"Iveagh Garden isn't just all show and no substance—rather awesomely, it sources its energy from an underground river."

Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin

"The Fitzwilliam is a Dublin hotel that will stop at nothing to please guests, from the airy lobby scented with lemongrass to the sexy bar tucked away at the back. It’s also home to Glover's Alley, a new restaurant with a pink 1920s dining room and a French-inspired menu."

InterContinental Dublin

"The luxurious notes hit you the moment you step through the door, when you’re met with crystal chandeliers and swaths of marble. The Lobby Lounge, with navy armchairs and gold couches, is a popular spot to sit with a glass of wine or cup of tea and people-watch."

Conrad Dublin

"Although its setting hasn’t changed, its recent €14 million ($16 million) renovation has cemented its reputation as one of the most impressive hotels in town.

Kelly's Hotel Dublin

"The fairly basic rooms are uncluttered and sleek, with bright white walls, linens, and bed frames. The furniture has an industrial, raw feel to it; hooks, for instance, stand in for full wardrobes. For a hotel stay that doesn’t compromise on style—and doesn’t break the budget—you can’t beat Kelly’s."

The Shelbourne Dublin, A Renaissance Hotel

"Its history is inescapable—pay a visit to the tiny Shelbourne Museum in the reception area to see hefty guest books from throughout the years, as well as menus from the early 1900s and letters from former guests."

The Dean Hotel

"A rooftop bar, Sophie’s, is always filled to the brim, as is the lobby bar (which offers live entertainment). If you’re joining the party? Great. If you're hoping for a peaceful night's sleep? Look elsewhere."

Dylan Hotel

"Because the hotel isn't located quite in the city center, the surrounding streets are blissfully quiet without being too far from the action. On a nice day, you can move like a cat to follow the sun—the front terrace gets all the morning light, while the new back patio is great for afternoon tanning."

The Merrion

"The food here is exceptional; the hotel is home to Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, the only two-Michelin-starred spot in Ireland, and the Garden Room, which is set within the hotel's manicured private garden. A timeless treasure, this is one of the finest hotels in Dublin, if not in all of Ireland."



Any hotels unfairly left off the list? Let us know in the comments.

