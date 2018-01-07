Reviews Italian

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

"I fell in love the second I set eyes on it"

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 21 35 29

When researching restaurants I look at the photos to give me an insight into what to expect. I find they tell you way more than menus, customer reviews or the opinions of friends.

"A picture paints a thousand words" is a phrase that's actually truthful.

Pictures are especially useful when it comes to finding great pizza. Are the crusts properly cooked? Is there a wood fired oven in the background? Is the mozzarella oozing as it should? 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 17 31 57

I haven't been spending much time in Dublin over the last few months so when I spotted Coke Lane Pizza in my feed my curiosity was instantly piqued.

My first thought when I saw it online was 'that looks like really fucking good pizza'. I'd had a long day of traveling but with my tongue hanging out of my mouth with the hunger and anticipation rising I jumped in a cab and headed down to Frank Ryan's.

If you're not familiar with the pub you really shouldn't be walking around Dublin saying you know the city inside out. Frank Ryan's is without doubt one of the greatest pubs in the city, which is saying something given that Dublin is a city known around the world for it's pubs. 

I'd have it in my top three in town - possibly even in top place fighting off close competition from the Dice Bar across the road. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 17 31 28

On a dark cold evening in early January this lane felt even more like New York than it normally does. Most people were taking part in "dry January" but pushing the door into Ryan's the place was packed.

It feels like a proper old den of iniquity. Dark yet lively. The sort of place where you'd love to see the smoking ban reversed to add even more character. 

Enough about the pub. Take my word for it and go spend a night there, you'll have one of the best nights with friends you could imagine. In a time of million Euro fit outs and when everything is either a chain or modelled on a 1920s speakeasy Frank Ryan's is the exception.

The real deal. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 17 32 44

They've only gone and made it even better though with Coke Lane. It's essentially just a marquee tent out the back in the smoking area with a pizza oven and two enthusiastic staff churning out piping hot pizzas to the punters inside and outside the pub.

You walk up and order from a menu of four pizzas and they all cost in and around a tenner. They're cooked up in front of you and in less than 10 minutes they'll bring your pizza to you in the pub.

The end product is outstanding. An absolute delight and straight up there with the other best pizzas in the city. 

I ate mine in the smoking area looking at other happy faces around me. 

Dublin is changing in front of our eyes and money is washing through  the streets sucking creativity out of the bars and restaurants as chains swoop in. As I stood there eating my €9 pizza I just thought to myself that this was the Dublin I love. A gritty lane, people swilling pints and having the craic with a cigarette in one hand and a pizza on a paper plate in the other. 

Coke Lane pizza will without doubt get bigger and find a permanent home. I could see it as a chain one day. Make sure you go down and experience it where it lives at the moment though. A triumph. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 17 31 28
Screen Shot 2018 01 07 At 17 32 10
Niall Harbison

Written By

Niall Harbison

Niall founded Lovin' Dublin with a few fairly simple aims: discover new places to eat in Dublin and share simple recipes cooked up in his kitchen.

Comments

Reviews

Read More in Reviews
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Dinner At This D4 Gastropub Is Just What You Need On A Grim Winter's Night
Dinner At This D4 Gastropub Is Just What You Need On A Grim Winter's Night
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
This Basement Restaurant On Parnell Square Is A Real Hidden Treasure
Five-Star Dublin Hotel Makes Travel Bible's 2018 Gold List
Five-Star Dublin Hotel Makes Travel Bible's 2018 Gold List
Steak and Wine Lovers - Here's Where You Should Have Dinner This Weekend
Steak and Wine Lovers - Here's Where You Should Have Dinner This Weekend
Everyone Is Talking About Dublin's 'The Duuurty Santa' In Dundrum's Pop-Up Café
Everyone Is Talking About Dublin's 'The Duuurty Santa' In Dundrum's Pop-Up Café
This Quirky Café Is Off The Beaten Track But Absolutely IDEAL For Baby Showers
This Quirky Café Is Off The Beaten Track But Absolutely IDEAL For Baby Showers
This Might Be The Most Relaxing Thing You Can Do In Dublin Right Now
This Might Be The Most Relaxing Thing You Can Do In Dublin Right Now
'This Is The Tastiest Grub I've Ever Eaten On The Northside'
'This Is The Tastiest Grub I've Ever Eaten On The Northside'
The Definitive List Of The Top 10 Places In Dublin To Get Pizza In 2017
The Definitive List Of The Top 10 Places In Dublin To Get Pizza In 2017
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
PICS: This Harold's Cross Haven Is Where You're Having Brunch Today
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight
News

Orange Weather Warning Issued For Dublin As Temperatures Set To Plummet Overnight
PICS: The Workman's Club Did Something Truly Iconic For A Lad Who Lost His Tobacco
Food and Drink

PICS: The Workman's Club Did Something Truly Iconic For A Lad Who Lost His Tobacco
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
Lifestyle

Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin