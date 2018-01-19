Reviews

This Little Place Serves Some Of The Best Pizza In Dublin - And Hardly Anyone Knows About It

It's a real hidden treasure

Pjimage 20

George's Arcade is one of the most interesting nooks in Dublin - packed with unique gift shops, vintage clothes, books and trinkets. 

It might not be the first place you'd think to go for a sit-down meal, but nestled at the Drury Street end is one of the best pizza restaurants I've tried in a long time. 

What used to be Dave's is now "Checkpoint Pizza", with an expanded menu but a similar set-up. 

There are six different types of wood-fired pizzas on the menu, or you can choose your own toppings. 

Img 6454

I got the "Route", a ten-inch pizza with chorizo, garlic, chili and rocket. 

It came lightly charred at the edges, with a generous helping of chorizo - and not an overload of rocket, which happens all too often in this cruel world. 

It wasn't too spicy or heavy, though there was barely any crust so if you love a big doughy pizza this place might not be for you!

Img 6455

My sister got the chicken wings, which were coated in a mildly spicy sauce and came with a blue cheese dip. 

The staff were incredibly friendly, making jokes and checking if our food was ok, and you can watch your meal being prepared right beside you. 

The best part, though, is the price - you can get a ten-inch pizza with two toppings for just €7, and add fries and a drink for €9.50. 

That's your whole dinner sorted for under a tenner! 

