You'll want to check out the flash friday special at this Rialto café in Dublin

Bet you never thought you'd see these ingredients in a sandwich!

Neither did we to be fair. Daddy's Café in Rialto are now selling a black pepper pear, bacon, honey and cream cheese sandwich as their special for Flash Friday. They used honey from the Dublin Honey Project to bring us this most unusual sandwich, but they are only selling for a limited time, so you won't want to wait to pick yours up.

Daddy's Café is open 9-3 Tuesday to Sunday.

Grab your sandwich if you don't want to be in despear... yes we went there.

Header image via Instagram/daddysdub

