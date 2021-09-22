You've got to try this pork and peach sambo!

By Katy Thornton

September 22, 2021 at 12:10pm

Who knew these two would go so well together?

We've tried apple with pork, but never peach and pork. 147 Deli on Parnell Street has put this brave combination together and we are loving the creativity. Their website states they're, "mad about food, coffee, good people and dog" which shows they have their priorities right.

So what exactly is in this sandwich? We've got crackling roast pork loin, black pudding, apple puree, and the most important ingredient, chargrilled peach. It shouldn't work, but it just does. Just look at how luxurious that sandwich is. That's your lunchtime meal sorted.

147 Deli is open 9-3 Monday to Friday, 10-3 on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays to allow the creative juices to flow for new weekly specials.

