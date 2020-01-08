Nine Crows are donating 50% of profits made this Friday to Australian Bushfire charities

Nine Crows have announced that 50 per cent of the profits made this Friday will be donated to charities working to put out the Australian bushfires.

The message was posted to Instagram alongside the following caption:

“We will be donating 50% of all profits made this Friday to our chosen Australian bush fire charities. Half of your Nine Crows purchase from our stores, our Topshop concessions, online and Depop will go directly to the cause.

Please donate what you can whether big or small, everything helps to make a difference.

We have no words to describe our sadness as we witness this tragedy, but we should all do what we can to help and spread awareness.”

Nine Crows concluded the message with a list of potential charities the money could go to, all of whom are working tirelessly to stop the devastation.

Suffering from one of the worst bushfires seasons the country has ever seen, more than 8 million hectares of land has been burned.

An estimated 900 million native animals are believed to have been killed or injured as a result of the fires, along with 21 people. The situation is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks with the onset of even hotter temperatures.

Speaking on the matter, Nine Crows told Lovin:

"We were absolutely heartbroken to see the devastation that these fires are causing across Australia and we just really wanted to help out in any way we can. We're really hoping people get behind the initiative and help support the charities working so hard to try and repair the damage being caused.

This has also just highlighted to us how important it is that we all make an effort to live more sustainably, hopefully, 2020 will be the year we all come together to make a big change!"

(Header image: @ninecrows on Instagram)