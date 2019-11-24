There's a sustainable fashion market happening in Smithfield next month

As organiser Sophie says: “Fast fashion is so 2012.”

Designers In The City is a non-profit project that aims to promote local, sustainable and ethical designers in Ireland by organising events such as a sustainable fashion market.

Started by Sophie Benoit, it was organised to provide an alternative to the booming fast fashion industry.

Mass production is one of the most worrying issues facing the modern world, with terrible consequences on both human lives and the environment.

The project encourages people to focus on buying quality over quantity, trying to reteach the idea that we should buy only what we love not what is cheap.

Running different events such as pop-up markets, it’s a social way to learn about a very worthy cause.

Since its humble beginnings, the project has hosted three markets, showcased 25 designers and resulted in 300 happy faces. It also organised a discussion panel that was part of the fashion revolution event at the Bernard Shaw.

Keeping the momentum going, the next event will take place on Sunday, December 8th. Housed in Third Space out in Smithfield, it will be a craft market complete with food, drinks and live music.

There will be 10 designer stalls all boasting an impressive display of goods. Amongst them 3Witches, Lulu Bordot, Celtic Fairy and OhJeezLouise.

There will also be an interactive sustainability pub quiz from 8-9:30pm. General admission is just under €3 while a combined pub quiz and general admission ticket costs €10.85. Running from 4:30pm.

All profits from the night will go to Oxfam Ireland.

Who doesn't love a sustainable fashion market in fairness?

