10 outdoor activities and experiences that are perfect for one last summer adventure

Not ready to say goodbye to summer? Make the most of the next few weeks with these unforgettable adventure experiences.

The summer might be coming to an end, but there's still time to fit in a few more adventures before the long evenings and brighter days are behind us.

With that in mind, we've put together the ultimate adventure bucket list, to help you see out the summer in style. From epic watersports to thrilling height activities, it's sure to help you plan a few more exciting experiences before the summer ends.

Rockshore are all for making the most of the summer and have organised loads of All Out Summer adventures to help you do just that.

Taking place in Mayo and Dublin, Rockshore's All Out Summer coastal trips are packed with thrilling adventure activities. Each trip features paddle boarding, kite-surfing and loads more exciting experiences during the day, followed by live entertainment and some refreshing pints of Rockshore in the evenings.

With that in mind, here are some thrilling adventure activities and experiences to try out before summer ends...

Abseiling

For thrill-seekers looking to test their bravery, a thrilling abseiling experience is sure to be the perfect day out. Unique Ascent, based in Donegal, will allow you to abseil off any cliff or building (subject to permission from the owner, of course) of your choosing, making it the perfect opportunity to descend from any local landmarks in the area.

Kite surfing

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at kitesurfing? Now's your chance! Rockshore and Big Style are running a Coastal Adventure Trip in Mayo this summer, which includes a jam-packed itinerary of incredible watersports, including kitesurfing along the Achill coastline. More on that HERE.

Rock climbing

If you're looking for an active day out paired with some stunning scenic views, a day spent rock climbing along an Irish coastline is sure to do the trick. Covering everyone from beginners to experienced climbers, Go Beyond Adventure offer some exciting rock climbing sessions in Dalkey Quarry.

Surfing

Looking to try your hand at some exciting watersports before the summer ends? Ireland has no shortage of beaches with incredible waves for surfing but, if you're a beginner, Tramore Surf School in Waterford offers lessons for newbies looking to try out the sport.

Scuba diving

If you want to delve a bit deeper into your local coastline, scuba diving is sure to take your next trip to the beach to a new level. If you're looking to explore Dublin's coastline up close, Ocean Divers offer regular boat dives in and around Dublin Bay.

Zip lining

If you want to take in some scenic surrounds from a new perspective this summer, a treetop ziplining adventure could be the perfect option for you. Zipit.ie offer ziplining experiences in Dublin, Cork and Roscommon, ideal for those looking to take on some thrilling height experiences before the summer ends.

Mountain biking

Mountain biking is the perfect way to explore Ireland's incredible scenery while still enjoying an active and challenging day out. There are loads of mountain biking trails around Ireland so you really are spoiled for choice, but Biking.ie offer a tour at Ticknock's biking trail that can be adapted to your skill level.

Paddle boarding

If you're looking for a more slow-paced activity that allows you to explore the coastline from a new perspective, paddle boarding is the perfect day out for you and your pals. Rockshore has teamed up with Big Style to organise the ultimate paddle boarding adventure in Dún Laoghaire, and you can find out more about that HERE.

Wake boarding

For any fans of watersports looking to try something different, wakebording could be your new favourite summer sport. WakenSki in Meath offer wakeboarding and waterskiing experiences for everyone, from beginners to those who are a bit more experienced.

Coasteering

If you want an active day out that combines land, water and height activities, coasteering is the ultimate summer adventure. Real Adventure Connemara combines swimming, climbing and cliff jumping, all in one epic adventure along the Atlantic coastline.

Find out more about Rockshore's All Out Summer Adventures HERE.

