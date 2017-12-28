10 Easy Ways To Help Your Body Recover After The Festive Season

Are you feeling overly full, uncomfortable and like your digestive system is on strike? Welcome to the club.

The festive binge always leaves you uncomfortable and can seriously affect your self esteem, especially when that LBD that fit perfectly a few weeks ago is now a bit too snug around the tummy.

Luckily, there is a way to beat the bloat and a few simple changes to your daily diet and routine can make a massive difference.

These are well worth a try if you want to make sure you're feeling your best before heading back to work...

1. Stay hydrated

There are endless reasons why drinking water is so important and one of these is that it keeps your digestive system on its toes — key to beating the bloat.

Fill a bottle and leave it on your desk so that you don't forget. Alternatively, try adding some slices of orange or sprigs of mint if you're struggling to hit your daily goal.

2. Lay off the extra salt

Sodium is cited as being the most common cause of bloating by the experts so it's a good idea to cut down where possible. Fluid build up from salt leads to higher blood pressure. This means your heart is working harder and stomach discomfort often ensues.

Start by avoiding adding extra salt to your meals and try to avoid processed meals, which can often have a high salt content.

3. Keep the skin on

If there's one key nutrient to consider when it comes to avoiding bloating, it's fibre. This oft-forgotten nutrient is absolutely key to making sure your digestive system is working at its best.

If fruit is part of your daily routine, try eating it with the skin on for an extra fibre boost.

4. Pack in the potassium

One to keep an eye out for during the weekly shop! Foods such as bananas, mangoes, spinach and tomatoes contain high levels of potassium, which flushes out any excess liquid and helps you to avoid the dreaded bloat.

5. Limit artificial sweeteners

Your body wasn't technically designed to digest an artificial substitute for sugar so excessive use of sweeteners can lead to difficulties, including bloating.

6. Get moving

When you move externally, it encourages your body to move internally too. Get exercising as it will keep the conveyor belt that is your digestive system on schedule.

Don't worry if you're not a gym bunny, just try walking to work in the morning or taking the stairs instead of the lift when you get to work.

7. Drink coffee

Coffee can get a bad rap but when it comes to bloating, it's a bit of a secret weapon. After all, it gets all those muscles downstairs moving and that's good news for your digestion!

8. Don't eat late at night

Eating before you sleep is really bad for your digestive system. Having your dinner at a regular time every day is much better for your body as it allows ample time for digestion before you call it quits for the night.

9. Massage your tummy

There is a knack to it. Press your fingers in just above your right hip and then slide up towards your ribs and then down the front of your stomach. This can relieve short-term bloating.

10. Get smart with your shopping

We all have great intentions of overhauling our lifestyle but sometimes the smallest changes can have the biggest effect. As we mentioned previously, fibre is one of your keys to improving digestive health, with fibre-rich breads being one of the easiest ways to make sure you're getting enough in your diet.

Put these tricks to the test and you'll be rocking that bodycon dress in no time.

