10 wonderful gift ideas and where to get them in town

Looking for Christmas gift ideas in town?

Do you have all of your Christmas presents sorted? Yeah, me neither. Luckily, shops are opening back up and we'll be able to go pick up some things just in time for the big day.

Whether you're looking for some lovely bits for the house, some nice lotions and potions for the bath or something for your friend with the major sweet tooth, we've teamed up with Stephen's Green Shopping Centre to bring you guys an abundance of ideas.

So, let's get cracking, shall we? Here are ten festive gift ideas available under the one roof at Stephen's Green Shopping Centre.

Stylish Fashion and Homeware from Dunnes Stores

Between their interior and clothing collection from Joanne Joanne Hynes, their gorgeous beauty range and their super festive Christmas collection, you'll find loads of gift ideas at Dunne's Stores to make someone's home life wonderfully warm and cosy. They also now have E-Gift Cards, meaning your loved one can go in for a browse and pick up something nice for themselves, on you.

Stunning scents from Yankee Candle

Ah, you can never go wrong with a Yankee Candle. And they have a fab selection of gorgeous sophisticated fragrances in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, including Spring Carols, Christmas Morning Punch and Vanilla French Toast, to name just a few. And with their Christmas fragrance range packaged up in lovely gift sets, they've basically done all the work for you.

Unique finds from TK Maxx

There's no denying that a browse in TK Maxx is a unique shopping experience, with fashion and accessories from all over the world sold at 60% less than the prices at your traditional department or high street stores. You can go in with an open mind and probably walk out with some great beauty bits, home accessories, gift sets and great quality fashion.

Toys, electronics, homeware and more from Argos

Did anyone else just get handed the Argos catalogue to pick out their presents from Santa as a kid? There was just so much to choose from. And the same can be said in adulthood. Whether it's the latest toys for the kiddos in your life, stylish interior design or gadgets for Dad (dad really love their gadgets), Argos is a convenient one-stop-shop for your 2020 Christmas gift buying.

Beauty and gifts from Boots

Know someone mad into beauty and makeup? Looking for some luxurious bath bits? maybe you're on the hunt for a stunning fragrance for your other half. Boots has you covered.

The latest reads from Eason

If you're looking for the latest book all of your friends have been telling you about, or if you think a loved one would appreciate some undiscovered great reads, here's where you'll find what you're looking for. Eason is also known for its unique designer stationery.

Gifts for him and her from United Colours of Benetton

United Colours of Benetton has plenty of gift ideas including their Precious Knitwear collection and their Holidays Special collection. As well as fashion reflecting true Italian style, they also have elegant accessories, fragrances, luggage and eyewear.

Beautiful Irish knitwear from The Donegal Shop

The Donegal Shop specialises in Donegal home-spun tweeds, beautiful Irish knitwear and unique Aran sweaters. And nothing screams 'cosy' like an Aran sweater.

Art from The Green Gallery

With a broad range of contemporary art from both Irish and International artists, The Green Gallery has a wide range of pieces with variety in style, price range and excellence in quality.

Merchandise from Retro Nation

As a self-proclaimed nerd, I am mad about this kind of stuff. Do you know a massive Star Wars fan? perhaps one of your friends is still crazy about Game of Thrones. You'll find loads of really cool and quirky memorabilia at Retro Nation.

With plenty of retailers offering fashion, beauty, entertainment, electronics and more, you'll be able to get all the gifts you need under one roof this year at Stephen's Green Shopping Centre if you're looking for gift ideas in town.