11 Stunning Holiday Destinations In Ireland You Can Get To By Train

The holiday of your dreams is never too far away!

Holidays can be an absolute pain to plan.

With flights, baggage costs, accommodation and lots of other niggly bits to sort sometimes we just give up before even booking.

So why not consider a staycation? Our own wonderful country has an abundance of unique, stunning holiday destinations, so get out there!

1. Wexford Town

Wexford is famous for two things: beaches and strawberries. Two of our favourite things...

Go for a dip in the evening sun at Rosslare or Curracloe beaches before heading back to White's Hotel for a great night's sleep.

Or else, shtall into Simon's Pub and Brewery for some divine craft beer - it'll be hoppin'.

2. Ennis, Co. Clare

Ahhh wonderful County Clare. Where the air is sweeter, the grass in greener and the sun shines brighter.

From gorge little boutiques like Willow, coffee shops like Suas and the Cliffs of Moher you will have plenty to occupy yourself with.

Plus, The Old Ground Hotel is the perfect spot for a romantic weekend away with bae.

3. Cobh, Co. Cork

This seaside town is steeped deeply in history, having been the last port of call for The Titanic before it met its tragic fate.

Sip a few tasty cocktails in The Commodore Hotel while enjoying the spectacular view of the entire harbour in all its glory. Mimmo's chipper will sort you right out at the end of your night when you're hankering for something hot and greasy.

A post shared by @instapaulg on Jul 3, 2016 at 2:32pm PDT

4. Galway City

A prime spot on the Wild Atlantic Way, Galway is perfect for a weekend away.

The city centre can provide endless hours of entertainment from pubs and restaurants to buskers and divine views. But if you wanna go further afield Connemara is only a short journey from the city centre - there you can explore the glorious green landscapes to your heart's content.

A trip to remember for sure.

A post shared by Think Public Relations (@thinkpr) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

5. Killarney, Co. Kerry

Killarney is just one of those places that everyone should visit at least once in their lives.

The town itself is lively, the people are friendly and the atmosphere is A1. From Ross Castle and Mucross House to the rest of the vast Killarney National Park, it's all breathtakingly beautiful.

If you're feelin' fancy book the family into The Europe Hotel for the weekend.

6. Kilkenny Town

With its cobbled streets and unique character, Kilkenny is really a special holiday spot. The River Court Hotel will happily take you in for the night while on your Kilkenny excursion, and it's only fab.

If you've never visited Folkster and you've a passion for fashion then you gotta call in for a mosey before visiting Kilkenny Castle.

A post shared by Shaunaferguson (@sferguson94) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:51am PDT

7. Oranmore, Co. Galway

This suburban heaven is located a short 20 minutes outside of Galway city, and has its own handy train stop.

The gorgeous local Italian, Basilico, is also a hotel so you won't even have to step outside to taste authentic Italian cuisine. Buon appetito!

Walk out from Oranmore town to Maree and Renville park, down past the boat club and out along the coast to see the adorable seal colonies.

A post shared by Khris Mead (@meadchristopher) on Jun 22, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

8. Sligo

Some say the weekends you spend in Sligo are ones you'll remember for a lifetime, and we can't help but agree. Perhaps it's the Yeats association or the sea salt in the air but the place just feels laced with magic.

Set your sights on Benbulbin or Knocknarea for the hike of your life.

Stunning.

A post shared by John Scanlon (@john_snapshots_) on Jul 3, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

9. Westport, Co. Mayo

Westport House alone makes a trip to Mayo 100% worthwhile.

From the swan boats, zorbing and zip-lining to archery and the house itself – you're guaranteed a fun-filled, action-packed day in Westport.

You can even camp on the grounds; sure, who needs a hotel when there's tents? Glampin' all the way.

A post shared by Marian Figueroa (@marian.figueroa) on Jun 8, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

10. Waterford

If you're looking for a glam place to stay, Faithlegg House Hotel must be the place.

The Copper Coast Geopark is also an absolute treat with its rolling, lush green hills. Its volcanic and ice age past make it unique to Ireland.



Head down to Source, Tramore for one of the tastiest meals of your entire existence.

A post shared by IrishCentral (@irishcentral) on Jul 3, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

11. Tralee

Tralee Bay is pretty as a picture. And Banna Strand is where you'll want to spend the rest of your days; white beaches and crystal blue water as far as the eye can see.

Benners Hotel is our personal fave. Nothing like that Kerry hospitality to make you feel right at home.

Make sure you finish your hol with an unreal fry up in Kirby's Brogue Inn - perfection.

A post shared by Debora (@debs_tralala) on Jul 3, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

So, what are you waiting for?

READ NEXT: 9 Gorgeous Irish Villages You Won't See By Driving The Motorway