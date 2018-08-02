Sponsored

12 Amazing Acts You Simply Can't Miss At This Weekend's Beatyard Festival

There's only one place to be this August Bank Holiday...

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 20 20

One of Dublin's most anticipated summer events takes place this weekend as Bodytonic brings the The Beatyard Festival to Dún Laoghaire.

Three days of outstanding musical and comedy acts from home and abroad mean that there really is nowhere else to be throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend. Throw in amazing food and interactive workshops galore and Beatyard has all the makings of the best weekend of the summer.

Sounds amazing, right? Well, good news. A very limited number of tickets are still available for the festival which takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The only thing is you'll have to act fast to avoid disappointment!

If you're not already convinced, here are some of the acts you simply won't want to miss...

DJ Jenny Greene

One of Ireland's favourite DJs takes to the stage on Friday bringing her catalogue of 90s classics with her.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 14 53 51

The Jacksons

The legendary brothers make their first ever Irish appearance on Friday, along with their endless list of hits from the past six decades including Blame It On The Boogie, ABC and I Want You Back.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 14 57 03

Le Boom

The Dublin duo bring their homegrown flavour of electronic dance to the Bodytonic main stage on Saturday at 5pm.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 14 58 49

Sugarhill Gang

The Jacksons aren't the only high profile U.S. act to rock up in Dún Laoghaire this weekend. The Rapper's Delight group should attract a large crowd to the Bodytonic stage at 3.45pm on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 09 23

Django Django

The British group headline the Bodytonic main stage on Saturday.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 01 12

Little Dragon

The Grammy-nominated Swedes take to the Bodytonic stage on Saturday evening.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 02 04

Sing Along Social

Gather with friends and strangers and sing along to some of your favourite tunes.

Potentially the most fun part of the weekend, taking place on Saturday.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 02 38

PJ Gallagher

Take a break from the music and give your funny bone a tickle with one of Ireland's leading comedians.

PJ will be joining Daniel Lambert for Banter talks on Saturday.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 03 46

Bingo Loco

Described as 'the runaway, bastard child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, conga lines and dance offs.'

Probably not the same kind your granny is used to.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 04 29

King Kong Company

The Irish dance act will perform on the Bodytonic stage on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 06 01

Loah

The soulful singer/songwriter will kick off Sunday's performances on the Bodytonic stage at 1.15pm.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 08 42

Wigwam After Party

Take it back into town for the Wigwam After Party on all three nights.

The Abbey Street venue will play host to the Bodytonic DJs, Le Boom, Joy Orbison and a whole lot more.

Screen Shot 2018 08 01 At 15 10 00

Well if that little lot isn't enough to convince you, we don't know what is. Tickets for Beatyard can be purchased here.

