12 Dublin Spots To Try When You Want To Seriously Impress Your Date

You've already caught their eye. Now's your chance to really show off your knowledge of the city...

When it comes to dating there are really only two rules:

1) Be yourself

2) For the love of God, take them somewhere nice

With this list you'll find something that's guaranteed to impress whoever has caught your eye on the all-important night. Once you get past the butterflies in your stomach, you'll both be at ease in any of these Dublin locations.

Take your pick:

1. The Exchequer

The recently-refurbished spot has the perfect chilled vibe to get to know each other. Take your pick from the delicious cocktail menu.

2. The Hairy Lemon

What better way to impress a Dubliner (or anyone else) than bringing them to sample the best coddle in the city?

3. Probus Wines

An understated gem on Fenian Street, right by The Gingerman. The place is stocked full of imported wines and beers that are conversation starters in themselves and there's a great deli menu that's suitable for both lunch and dinner.

4. Peruke & Periwig

Kick back at this incredible Dawson Street setting. The ground floor bar is always packed, but upstairs there's a lot more space - and yummy grub, too.

5. Xico

Located in the heart of Baggot Street, Xico has the perfect combination of great drinks, great food and great music going long into the night.

6. The Oak

A lovely little spot on Parliament Street away from the hustle and bustle. The Oak has a perfect atmosphere for getting the chats going and sussing out if they really are the one for you.

7. Dawson Lounge

Commonly known as Dublin's tiniest pub, it doesn't get more cosy than this Dawson Street spot.

With its narrow front door you'd almost miss it as you walk past.

8. Bull And Castle

Located right by Christchurch Cathedral, this spacious spot provides plenty of room to cosy up while enjoying some great food and drinks.

9. McGrattans

Hidden away down Fitzwilliam Lane off Baggot Street, McGrattans has a very 'local pub in town' vibe.

Pics of celebs who have visited adorn the walls while the pool table provides opportunity for some friendly competition to break the ice.

10. Dakota

One of the prime locations of the Dublin nighttime scene.

The lighting is always flattering for everyone involved, and you can break out the dance moves late into the night.

11. Sin É

Off the beaten track and there's always great music downstairs. A classic Dublin pub atmosphere with a difference.

12. Grogans

After sampling the Guinness and the toasties together at this popular South William Street pub you might as well start planning your wedding. Visit on a Saturday afternoon and you won't notice the hours passing by.