2020 Wrapped: What music got Erica Cody through 2020?

Music has been a saviour for most this year. Whether we wanted a boost of energy, a dose of positivity or even a good cry, music was the tool that many of us used to get there.

We have teamed up with Spotify to reflect on the whirlwind that was 2020 and discover how our listening habits changed and what kind of music we listened to during this very interesting time in our lives.

Irish R&B singer-songwriter Erica Cody has been making waves across the Irish music scene for the past couple of years. So, she found out through Spotify Wrapped what she listened to most and throughout 2020. And we caught up with her about it.

And you can check out yours here!

Erica said: "I'm a massive Ariana Grande fan. When her album came out, I just rinsed it."

Erica discovers what she listened to most and also gets some gorgeous fan messages.

It's no surprise that Erica's top artist was pop powerhouse Ariana Grande. Since Ariana released her album Positions this year and has a massive back catalogue of absolute bangers, we would imagine many of you have also listened to her bangers to give you that sense of bad-ass-ness the events of 2020 called for.

Her other top artists were Justin Bieber, Drake and Beyoncé.

So, what songs did Erica stream most this year? Well, her top song was Moment by Victoria Monét. Her other most played songs were Princess by Pia Mia, P*$$y Fairy by Jhené Aiko, Lonely Hearts by Jojo and Woah by Snoh Aalegra.

Erica listened to her fair share of quality Irish podcasts. Her top one was the hilarious Tony Cantwell's Hit Show, followed by Petty Little Things by Dublin drag icons Victoria Secret and Davina Devine. Erica described it as "nothing but honestly, nothing but tea."

She also listened to a lot of Barry John Leahy's Talk Of Shame, Call Her Daddy from Barstool Sports and The Gemma Collins Podcast (so iconic).

Erica explained: "Music and Spotify played a massive part in my lockdown. I got up, walked the dogs and put my headphones on.

"Music always brings people together. When we listen to certain songs, we can always trace them back to a certain time in our life or a special moment in our life. For me, that song would be Dreams by Irish Women in Harmony."

It's that time of year again when Spotify gifts us with our own listening trends, telling us how many hours of music we listened to, our most listened to genres, our top five artists, top five songs and top five podcasts.

Spotify Wrapped always gives us a little end-of-year joy (and we have never been happier to see the end of a year). Social media always comes alive with everyone sharing their listening habits and we can't wait.

It always gives us a laugh and an opportunity to connect with friends and other music lovers, and any opportunity to connect with people this year is very much needed in my eyes. Everyone's guilty pleasures are exposed and we are so ready. If you want to find out yours, you can head here.