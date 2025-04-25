Search icon

25th Apr 2025

3 ways to celebrate the Italian festival Sagra in Dublin this May

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

Delicious cuisine is set to take centre-stage at this one-of-a-kind series of Italian experiences.

A celebration of traditional Italian culture is en route to Dublin this May, and it is right up our alley.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Sagra at Café en Seine is a bold series of Italian experiences that celebrates Sagra, a beloved Italian summer festival.

The series kicks off on Wednesday May 7th and runs for two weeks. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is giving ticket-holders the opportunity to enjoy the cultural celebration of Sagra their way.

Secure your spot at one of these experiences, soak up the atmosphere, and sip on a pint of Peroni Nastro Azzurro or a spritz-style cocktail.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Sagra Experience

Sit down for a four-course feast curated by Café en Seine’s Head Chef Stephen Gibson and served Sagra style. Tuck into some classic Italian dishes, including warm focaccia, burrata, BBQ heirloom tomatoes, romesco, goral olives and an indulgent tiramisu for dessert.

Pair your meal with a Peroni Nastro Azzurro or a spritz-style cocktail infused with Peroni.

You can buy tickets right here.

Dates: Wednesday May 7th & 14th

Time: 5.30pm – 7.30pm or 8pm – 10pm

Over 18s only.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Aperitivo Hour

For a more casual celebration of Sagra, book a spot at this laid-back dining experience. Enjoy light Italian bites, including bruschetta, arancini and charcuterie, prepared by Chef Gibson.

You can book tickets here.

Dates: Thursday May 8th & 15th

Time: 5.30pm – 7pm or 7pm – 8.30pm

Over 18s only.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italo House Party

Dance the night away at this party dedicated to the resurgence of Italo house music. Irish DJs Bella Festa will be on the decks, serving up a vibrant mix of classic and contemporary Italo house beats, bringing the nostalgic spirit of Italian nightlife to the heart of Dawson Street.

Before the party, guests can book their spot at the Aperitivo Hour and nibble on light bites before the Italo House Party kicks off.

Dates: Friday May 9th & 16th

Aperitivo Hour: 5.30pm – 7pm

Italy House Party: Doors from 7pm, Bella Festa set from 9pm

Over 23s only.

There is no ticket required for the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italo House Party, but you can secure your spot on the guestlist through this link.

Tickets for Aperitivo Hour can be bought here.

