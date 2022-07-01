4 reasons why switching mortgage providers could be the best decision for you

If you've ever thought about switching mortgage providers, now could be the perfect time to do it...

With the cost of living continuing to rise, we're all eager to make any changes that could help us save some cash.

That said, the idea of switching mortgage providers is something many of us avoid, dreading the hassle and effort that can come with it. When you've already been through the mortgage process once before, it's easy to wonder why would you put yourself through all that hassle again, especially if you found it to be a stressful process the first time round.

The answer, of course, is because there are some pretty amazing benefits that can come with switching mortgage providers. AIB offer loads of handy benefits for switchers, including the possibility of saving on monthly repayments and some handy cashback, making it an option that's well worth considering if you're looking to save some money.

With that in mind, here are some of the top reasons why you should consider switching your mortgage to AIB...

1. You could save some money

As we're all feeling the effects of inflation and rising living costs, anything that saves you a bit of cash on your monthly payments is well worth looking into.

And it turns out that switching mortgages could help you save. AIB offers competitive fixed and variable interest rates, so you could stand to save some cash on your monthly repayments if you make the switch. You can use their handy online calculator HERE to find out exactly how much you could save by switching.

2. You'll receive €2000 cashback

What would you do with a spare €2k? Maybe book a last minute sun break, kickstart some home renovations or treat yourself to some retail therapy?

When you switch your mortgage to AIB, you'll get €2,000 cashback deposited into your account within 2 months of your mortgage drawdown. You can spend that extra cash on whatever you like, be that covering any costs that come with switching or any other upcoming expenses you have in mind. Ideal!

3. You can say goodbye to maintenance and transaction fees

Ever wish you could say goodbye to those pesky hidden fees that eat away at your current account?

If you make the switch to AIB, that's exactly what happens! If you’re a personal mortgage customer with AIB, you won’t pay transaction or maintenance fees on the AIB current account you use for making mortgage repayments on the home you live in, a very handy added bonus for switchers.

4. You can switch online, over the phone or in your local branch

Ready to make the switch?

Changing mortgages can be a tricky process, but AIB are trying to make the process as simple and straight forward as possible by letting you make the switch online, over the phone or in your local branch - whatever suits you best!

