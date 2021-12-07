5 best things to do when visiting Dublin this Christmas

Want to make the most of what Dublin has to offer this Christmas? Here are some festive winter activities to add to your to-do list...

If you're flying home to Dublin for the festive season, we're sure you've a lot of Christmas plans in the pipe-line.

Whether it's get-togethers with family or long overdue reunions with pals, attending some of Dublin's exciting Christmas events is the perfect way to catch up with loved ones while getting into the festive spirit too.

If you're looking to make the most of what Dublin has to offer this Christmas, we've picked out some of the best things to do in the capital throughout the festive season.

With that in mind, here are our top picks for things to do in Dublin this Christmas...

1. Explore Wild Lights

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo has become something of a winter tradition for Dubliners, and this year's display looks particularly amazing. Running until 9 January, the theme for this year's Wild Lights is 'Around the World' and you can expect to seem some of the globe's most iconic landmarks recreated as a stunning lights show.

2. Visit Christmas at the Castle

It wouldn't be right to sail through December without paying a visit to a traditional Christmas market. That's why Dublin Castle have transformed their courtyard into an open air Christmas market until Tuesday 21 December.

You can expect over 30 traditional alpine market stalls selling food, crafts and gifts, as well as live music from the Dublin Gospel Choir and New Dublin Voices, among others. Entry for Christmas at the Castle is free, but you do need to book your spot online in advance.

3. Book a panto

If you want to fast-track your Christmas spirit, attending a panto jam-packed with festive fun is one sure way to do it. Dublin has loads of pantos running this month, including The Little Mermaid at the Gaiety Theatre, Olly Polly and the Beanstalk at the 3Olympia and Red Riding Hood at The Helix.

4. Attend a drive-in cinema screening

A trip to the cinema is always a popular winter activity but if you want to do something a bit different, Retro Drive-in Movies at Leopardstown Racecourse are screening some Christmas classics throughout the month of December. Some of the films being shown in the lead-up to Christmas include Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and Love Actually.

5. The Enchanted Forest Walk in Luggswood

While the Enchanted Forest Walk in Luggswood is a big favourite among kids at Christmas time, the exciting festive atmosphere here has its appeal for grown-ups too. The forest has been decked out in loads of twinkling lights and festive decorations to create the ultimate Christmas atmosphere, and visitors will be guided by Christmas characters along a magical trail, at the end of which they can meet Santa at his Enchanted Forest Log Cabin.

