5 city-centre cocktail bars that are perfect for after work drinks

With so many incredible cocktail bars to choose from, it really would be rude not to...

Whether it's to celebrate a big win at work or unwind after a hectic few days of deadlines, a cheeky cocktail with colleagues or pals is sure to hit the spot.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some key spots around Dublin that are sure to be the perfect setting for your next after-work drinks. All these cocktail bars combine stylish décor and stellar service with a very impressive cocktail menu, making them ideal spots for your next night out

Speaking of impressive cocktails, have you tried an Aperol Spritz yet? It's consistently named among the top 10 bestselling cocktails globally by Drinks International and it's the perfect drink to enjoy at the start of your night out. With a unique bittersweet flavour and bright orange colour, an Aperol Spritz is the perfect aperitif, meaning it's sure to whet your appetite ahead of any snacks or light bites with friends.

With that in mind, here's where you can find a tasty Aperol Spritz and more bestselling cocktails...

5. NoLIta

For after-work drinks in the city centre, NoLIta on South Great George's Street has long been a popular choice.

Combining stylish décor and stellar service, it's the perfect spot to celebrate a big company win or special occasion with your colleagues, and their garden area is also the perfect setting for after-work drinks during the summer. All of that, combined with a huge menu of light bites and delicious cocktails, makes this the perfect spot for your next work night out.

Advertisement

Find out more here.

4. Three Storey

For a unique and varied menu that's sure to leave you coming back for more, it has to be Three Storey near St. Stephen's Green.

With delicious options like a Passion Fruit Sgroppino, Orange Fashioned and Cosmopolitan to choose from, you'll also be served some light bites and nibble plates to snack on while making your way through their creative drinks menu. They love Aperol Spritz here too and even have an Aperol Spritz space outside if you want to do some people-watching while enjoying your cocktails.

Find out more here.

Advertisement

3. Zozimus

Promising tasty food, stylish décor and an incredible selection of drinks, Zozimus ticks every box when it comes to crafting the perfect cocktail bar experience.

Surrounded by stylish and fun décor, you can enjoy a delicious selection of food including pizzas, desserts and a platter menu, so you can share some light bites with friends. Along with your snacks, you can sip on your favourite cocktail classics including an Espresso Martini, Margarita, Whiskey Sour or Pornstar Martini.

Find out more here.

2. Bartley's Cocktail Bar

Located in The Grafton Hotel in the heart of the city centre, Bartley's Cocktail Bar has a retro glam feel that's perfect for an evening catch-up with pals.

Advertisement

One of the highlights here is their huge range of signature cocktails. For coffee lovers looking to try something new, opt for the Grafton Pick Me Up, made from Belvedere Vodka, vanilla and espresso. For something with an extra kick, Through the Looking Glass, which includes Espolon Blanco Tequila and chilli-infused mango syrup, is sure to be the perfect pairing.

Find out more here.

1. The Market Bar

Tapas and cocktails - a winning combo, it had to be said.

Found on Fade Street, the upstairs serves as the venue's cocktail bar, known as The Black Market, and is an ideal location for anyone craving some light bites paired with your favourite aperitif. Here, you can devour some delicious tapas while trying out the best of what The Market Bar's drinks menu has to offer.

Find out more here.

Advertisement

Please drink responsibly.

For your chance to win a selection of prizes and Aperol merchandise, all you need to do is share your Aperol Aperitivo moments on socials using the hashtag #LovinAperolSummer. Every image shared on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag counts as an entry. Click HERE to see some of the best Aperol Aperitivo moments so far.