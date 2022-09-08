5 family-friendly things to do with kids in Dublin this September

Summer might be over, but you can still enjoy some exciting family adventures over the next few weeks.

Looking for things to do with the kids in Dublin this month? Thankfully, you're spoiled for choice.

From dog-friendly festivals to thrilling circus performances, there's no shortage of family activities and events happening around the city county this month.

And to help you plan a few more special moments, here are some upcoming events and activities the whole family will enjoy...

Pups in the Park - Saturday 10 September

This one's perfect for the whole family, including your four-legged friends. Pups in the Park is Ireland's ultimate dog-friendly festival, packed with loads of exciting activities for you and your pooch, including a pet-friendly fashion show, hunting games and doggie meet-ups. For pet parents, there'll be a number of educational speakers including vets and obedience trainers, as well as some talks that focus on helping kids to care for their furry friends.

Top tip: Don't miss the DSPCA Adoption Parade, featuring some of the charity's doggos who are currently searching for their forever homes. We'll take them all...

Family Fun Weekend at Beacon South Quarter - Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September

With a carnival like atmosphere and a jam-packed itinerary of activities, this Family Fun Weekend in Sandyford is the perfect day out for kids and big kids alike. Entry is completely free and you can expect face painting, balloon making, arts & crafts, clowns, a family-friendly disco and loads more exciting activities.

Top tip: If all that family fun leaves you feeling a bit peckish, keep your eyes peeled for food vendors such as Michi Sushi, Elephant & Castle and Bygge Bo.

India Fest - Saturday 17 September

India Fest represents all the Indians who have made Ireland their home through the years, in the ultimate celebration of the country's heritage and culture. Through sports activities, Indian food stalls and a wide of range of music and dance performances, it's the perfect place to experience more of India's unique tradition and history.

Top tip: India Fest is completely FREE to attend and you can reserve your spot right here.

Culture Night - Friday 23 September

The seventeenth edition of Culture Night takes place later this month, promising an evening filled with the best of Dublin's arts scene. There are loads of events planned across Dublin, centring around music, art, theatre and history, as well as events aimed specifically at kids and families, including a hand-crafted puppet performance of The Gruffalo taking place in Meeting House Square, or face painting at Malahide Library.

Top tip: You can browse the full Culture Night line-up here.

The Circus Extreme - Friday 30 September - October 16

Later this month, Royal Hospital Kilmainham will play host to Circus Extreme, the latest jaw-dropping performance from the people behind The Extreme Stunt Show. Daredevil stunt drivers, captivating acrobats and entertaining clowns will all be on hand to dazzle spectators in the Big Top, in the ultimate Irish circus experience.

Top tip: Just back from the European Championships, the EXTREME FMX team will be performing some jaw-dropping stunts inside the terrifying Globe of Death.

