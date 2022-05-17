5 important steps to take if you've discovered you're lactose intolerant

If you've recently discovered you're lactose intolerant, it can be difficult to know what to do next.

For those who aren't aware, lactose is the naturally occurring sugar found in milk, and lactose intolerance is caused by a lack of the lactase enzyme, which breaks down lactose in the body. If you're lacking this enzyme, your body will struggle to break down lactose and it can result in some unpleasant symptoms.

But the good news is there are some simple steps you can take to better manage the condition going forward.

So with that in mind, here are our top tips for managing lactose intolerance...

1. Get a proper diagnosis

If you suspect you might be lactose intolerant, it's so important to visit your GP for a confirmed diagnosis.

The most common symptoms of lactose intolerance - bloating, cramps, nausea, excess wind and diarrhoea - are also common symptoms for other conditions, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and certain food allergies. So it's really important that, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you visit your GP to get a proper diagnosis.

Your GP will be able to advise you on the issue, and they'll also be able to give you advice for managing the condition.

2. Stay Calm!

If you've recently discovered you're lactose intolerant, there really is no reason to panic.

While the symptoms can be a bit uncomfortable at times, the good news is that they can usually be managed easily with some small dietary changes.

Finding out how much lactose you can tolerate and including some lactose-free alternatives can often be enough to help you avoid any unpleasant symptoms.

3. Find out how much lactose you can tolerate

The good news is that, most people with lactose intolerance can still tolerate a certain amount of lactose without experiencing symptoms. Not all dairy products contain the same amount of lactose, and butter, hard cheese and yoghurts typically contain quite low levels, so you may still be able to enjoy these without any issues.

It can be a bit of a trial and error process, but it's important to find out how much lactose you can tolerate so you're not cutting out any foods or nutrients unnecessarily.

4. Check food labels

When we think of lactose, dairy foods like milk, cheese and yoghurt are the obvious foods that come to mind. But it's important to remember that lactose may be in some other packaged foods as well, such as some instant soups, cereals and salad dressings.

While the amount of lactose in these products is probably quite small, if you're lactose intolerant try to get into the habit of checking food labels when shopping, to see if any of your usual purchases contain lactose and could be causing some of the uncomfortable symptoms you're experiencing.

5. Discover some lactose-free alternatives

You don't necessarily have to live without all of your favourite dairy foods and ingredients just because you're lactose intolerant. There are loads of delicious lactose-free alternatives available, that you can easily swap in instead of your usual favourites, including lactose free milk, cream, cheese and yoghurts.

