A Brand New Fitness, Food and Wellness Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month

It's from the team behind Taste of Dublin, so you know it's gonna be good

When you think of Dublin festivals last year, Taste of Dublin stands out as one of the highlights.

Great food and entertainment were made even more special by the cracking weather and slick organisation.

Well, lucky for us - the folks behind Taste are back with a brand new festival, and we don't have to wait until summer.

Thrive Festival is a brand-new health, fitness and wellness event that will make you think and do things differently in 2019, and it's coming to The Convention Centre Dublin next month.

On March 30 & 31, everyone and anyone who has even a mild interest in health and fitness will gather to enjoy a wellness experience that is completely tailored to the individual - be they beginner or hardcore fitness fanatic.

That's what makes this event really special - Thrive Festival is giving everyone who attends the chance to tailor their session to what suits and interests them.

Now, back to business - the workouts! You'll get exclusive boutique workouts from the amazing people in KOBOX, Ballet Beautiful, POUND, Crossfit, Zumba and F45 - to name but a few. Having attended some of their classes in London, I can safely say they put on a pretty epic workout! Not only that, you can attend delish cookery demonstrations and educate yourself with intimate talks from the industry experts on hand.



It's a pretty exciting time for KOBOX (and anyone who's ever attended a class with them) as it's the first time they've ever been to Ireland, meaning you have the chance to workout with the same studio that trains top models and actors. Dreamy.

Kobox

You will hear from the coolest change-makers and experts who are passionate about teaching us how to live a healthier and happier life. You can also work out with industry expert, giving you the opportunity to try out some global fitness trends never to have come to Ireland before.

How does it work?

Similarly to Taste of Dublin, there are two sessions per day to choose from:

Saturday March 30th: 8.30am to 3pm or 12.30pm to 7pm

Sunday March 31st: 8:30am to 3pm or 12.30pm to 7pm

Each session costs €47.50 or you can attend two sessions on a weekend ticket for €70

The day begins with the Signature Speaker's talk. Gemma Atkinson is taking the stage on Saturday and on Sunday it is Dr Hazel Wallace, The Food Medic.

After that you're free to attend whatever 4 classes or workshops that interest you - yep, you can build your day to suit your unique needs (timetables and pre-booking are available on www.thrivefestival.ie).

There'll be cooking demos by Jasmine Hemsley, Indy Power, Holly White, Jeeny Maletese, Finn Ni Fhaolain and Sinead Delahunty and plenty of general wellness topics including how to sleep better with Tom Coleman or how to embrace stress with Alan O'Mara.

Holly White

Aidan Healy will be showing us how to unplug and switch off or you could sit in on Laura Agar Wilson's talk on how to turn your passion to profit.

Adventurer Pip Stewart will also be talking about what she's learnt on her amazing travels. After you've finished your classes or workshops there's the Thrive Marketplace to browse. Whether you're looking for a new skin care product, sustainable comfortable exercise clothing, the best protein power or delicious tasty snacks you're free to spend the remainder of your time here.

Sound good? We reckon tickets will FLY for this one - to book your ticket and plan your session, head here.