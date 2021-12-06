A brand new Irish history exhibition has opened in Custom House, here's everything you need to know

This brand new Dublin exhibition will take you on a journey through Ireland's exciting history and heritage.

Calling all history fanatics! An exciting new exhibition has launched in Dublin and it's perfect for anyone who wants to brush up on their knowledge of Irish history.

To mark 230 years since Custom House initially opened its doors, the river front of the iconic Dublin Docklands building has been transformed into the Custom House Visitor Centre.

History enthusiasts will know Custom House as one of Dublin's most iconic historical landmarks which, throughout history, has served as local government headquarters and was notably burned down in 1921 during the the Irish War of Independence.

The architectural masterpiece will now house the Custom House Visitor Centre, which will take you on a journey through centuries of Irish heritage and history, with the exhibition spanning from the 1700s right up to the 21st century.

Inside, you can expect some insightful exhibitions from award-winning designers, contributed to by some of Ireland's leading historians and academics.

Plus, some of the most momentous events in Irish history are explored here, including the 1916 Easter Rising and the events that lead up to the birth of the Irish Free State and the Republic of Ireland.

And as well as taking in some interesting Irish history, you'll also meet the guides and learn more about Custom House's own back-story and architecture, which is sure to leave you seeing the iconic Docklands structure in a whole new light.

And the best part? Admission into the Custom House Visitor Centre is completely FREE until the end of the year, so it's well worth paying a visit if you've an interest in history, heritage or architecture.

The Custom House Visitor Centre is open to the public now between 10am and 4.45pm everyday, and you can book your FREE tickets right here.