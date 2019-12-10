A brand new range of delicious and healthy instant noodles has just hit Irish shelves

There seems to be a constant battle between wanting a nutritious meal or snack and wanting something quick and convenient. So some healthy instant noodles would come in handy...

It's 2019 and we all seem to be MENTAL busy (especially this time of year). And a cup of instant noodles can be a quick and easy meal to whip up, but they don't tend to be that great for us.

So, you'll be delighted to learn that a brand new range of delicious and "no nasties" premium instant noodles has just hit Irish shelves and they're ideal for those of us who are health conscious. The entire range is actually certified gluten-free and low in sugar, also low in calories and fats and with vegan options available. Nope, I'm not having you on.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to Mr Lee's, the award-winning, no nasties, premium instant noodle brand that describes itself as "Real Food. Real Taste. Real Quick".

There are a few reasons why these noodles are the healthier option...

Unlike many instant noodles in a cup, you won't find any additives, MSG, flavour enhancers, stabilisers, artificial colours, preservatives or palm oil.

Ain't nothin' fake about these cups of noodles. There are no added nasty bits, just air-dried Vietnamese noodles that give a light, authentic taste. So not only are they a healthy option for your lunchtime munch, but they also taste like real authentic Asian noodles... because they are.

Just fine ingredients to make some damn good noodles that can be ready in a matter of minutes.

Need a filling yet healthy snack for your train journey? Sure bring along a cup of Mr Lee's. Slammed at work and need something fast and easy? Well, whack the kettle on and get ready to enjoy a cup of noodles within minutes. Craving a quick mid-afternoon snack? I think you see where I'm going with this.

So, what flavours are available?

The range of convenient and healthy full cups of noodles exclusively available at SuperValu includes Coconut Chicken Laksa, Hong Kong Street Beef and Zen Garden Vegetables.

Plus, there are plenty of other flavours available online such as Dragon Fire Vegetables, Tai Chi Chicken and Warrior Fighting Shrimp.

So there you have it, lunch just got way easier without getting less nutritious.

In the words of a wise and all-knowing philosopher who went by the name of Hannah Montanna, "You get the beeeeesssst of both worlds".

And if you fancy a cheeky discount on these healthy instant noodles, you can use the code dublin20 for 20% off on their website before March 31, 2020.